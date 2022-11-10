All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From multicoloured to transparent, these glass candle holders will add a glamorous flair to your home this autumn.
One of the things I love about this time of the year is building my candle collection and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that truly epitomises autumn and winter.
Whether it’s tapered candles or tealights, there’s nothing like settling in at home, lighting a candle and watching it subtly light up your space as it infuses the room with an aroma that instantly makes you feel relaxed – and key to this is ensuring they’re housed in a stunning candle holder.
If you’re looking for a dose of inspiration, glass candle holders are a great option, and we’ve found nine that are definitely worth adding to your cosy decor at this time of year.
Abigail Ahern Marty amber glass candle holder
In gorgeous amber-coloured glass, this candle holder will look beautiful in your home and will transform your surfaces in an instant.
Sarah Raven amethyst glass candleholder
Give your home a vintage feel with these amethyst glass candlestick holders from Sarah Raven.
Maison Margeaux blue bobble candle holder
Add a subtle splash of colour to your space with this deep blue bobble glass candle holder, which doubles as an eye-catching piece worth adding to your interiors even without a candle.
Mrs Alice handblown glass candle holders, set of two
Pale blue is the perfect way to introduce colour into your interiors, especially if you prefer simple hues – and this handblown design is one we have our eye on right now.
Shop Mrs. Alice set of two handblown glass candle holders, £50
Maison Balzac amber, pink and white small glass candle holder
Bring a playful flair to your interiors with this small glass candle holder from Maison Balzac, which features a stack of glass bubbles presented in a delightful arrangement of colours.
Shop Maison Balzac amber, pink & white small glass candle holder, £45
Maisons Du Monde Julien pink and green glass globe candle holder – set of two
Place a candle in this statement piece and watch it light up your room beautifully.
Shop Maisons Du Monde Julien pink and green glass globe candle holder – set of 2, £22
Next bright tealight and taper candle holder, set of three
This set of three shaped glass candle holders will add a unique appeal to any table or mantelpiece it’s placed on.
Shop Next bright set of 3 tealight and taper candle holder, £18
Burrow & Nest short plain glass candlestick holder
These short plain glass candlestick holders are great for your tapered candles. Cute and simple.
Studio Dine red candy-stripe glass candle holder
This hand-blown glass candle holder in a vibrant candy-stripe design will get you into the festive spirit and is the perfect piece for modern tablescapes, too.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
