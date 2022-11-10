One of the things I love about this time of the year is building my candle collection and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that truly epitomises autumn and winter.

Whether it’s tapered candles or tealights, there’s nothing like settling in at home, lighting a candle and watching it subtly light up your space as it infuses the room with an aroma that instantly makes you feel relaxed – and key to this is ensuring they’re housed in a stunning candle holder.