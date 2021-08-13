When it comes to drying off post-shower in the summer months, there are often times when a heavy classic terry towel just not does not suffice. In its place, you’d rather a lighter and breezier towel that doesn’t lie heavy on the skin. Something, perhaps, like a cotton hammam towel.

And the history of the hammam towel is undeniably rich. Dating back centuries, hammam towels were originally in the form of a rectangle shape and used in the ancient bath houses in the Mediterranean and Middle East. As opposed to the heavy towels many of us use day to day, hammam towels are crafted from a lightly woven cotton.