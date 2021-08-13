Hammam towels are perfect for summer

9 fun, quick-drying cotton towels that are perfect for summertime

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Forget terry towelling, for there’s nothing better than a fast-drying hammam towel in the balmy months of summer.

When it comes to drying off post-shower in the summer months, there are often times when a heavy classic terry towel just not does not suffice. In its place, you’d rather a lighter and breezier towel that doesn’t lie heavy on the skin. Something, perhaps, like a cotton hammam towel.

And the history of the hammam towel is undeniably rich. Dating back centuries, hammam towels were originally in the form of a rectangle shape and used in the ancient bath houses in the Mediterranean and Middle East. As opposed to the heavy towels many of us use day to day, hammam towels are crafted from a lightly woven cotton.

In short: these colourful, playful and stylish towels are fast-drying, fun to look at and perfect for post-showering in the warmer months and doubling as a beach towel. What could be better? These are the best hammam towels to invest in now.  

Images: courtesy of brands.

