All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget terry towelling, for there’s nothing better than a fast-drying hammam towel in the balmy months of summer.
When it comes to drying off post-shower in the summer months, there are often times when a heavy classic terry towel just not does not suffice. In its place, you’d rather a lighter and breezier towel that doesn’t lie heavy on the skin. Something, perhaps, like a cotton hammam towel.
And the history of the hammam towel is undeniably rich. Dating back centuries, hammam towels were originally in the form of a rectangle shape and used in the ancient bath houses in the Mediterranean and Middle East. As opposed to the heavy towels many of us use day to day, hammam towels are crafted from a lightly woven cotton.
In short: these colourful, playful and stylish towels are fast-drying, fun to look at and perfect for post-showering in the warmer months and doubling as a beach towel. What could be better? These are the best hammam towels to invest in now.
John Lewis & Partners hammam bath sheet
If the idea of a colourful towel isn’t quite for you, then instead look to a smart white-striped hammam towel, which will work in almost every bathroom.
Sorbet hammam towel
Available in an array of ice cream colours, this towel is as summery as (hopefully) the weather itself.
Terzi Editions The Lightweight towel
What do you mean your towel doesn’t have a pouch? With this colour-blocked option, you’ll never need to worry about where your towel is ever again.
H&M cotton beach towel
Nothing beats pastel pinstripes and this cotton beach towel is proof: it’s as pretty as it is practical.
Derek Rose hammam towel
For anybody who has a nautical theme in their home, look to Derek Rose’s cotton number, which is demure and flies under the radar.
White Stuff multi stripe hammam towel
A striped cotton towel is just summer personified, and this juicy-toned iteration is proof.
Ailera Perim hammam towel
Why settle for just one hammam towel when you can have ten in all the colours of the rainbow?
My Luxe Gelato Stripe hammam towel
My Luxe’s gelato-toned hammam iteration is perfect for those who want a little bit of fun from their towels.
Shop My Luxe Gelato Stripe hammam towel at Wolf & Badger, £25
Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren’s stripe cotton beach towel
Pared-back but still lovely, this striped cotton towel is perfect for post-shower drying and taking to the beach. Win-win.
Shop Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren’s stripe cotton beach towel at Selfridges, £65
Images: courtesy of brands.