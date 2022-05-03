All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
In a need of a homeware update? Look no further than these cool and colourful home accessories from Danish brand Hay.
If you’re looking to spruce up your home, look no further than Danish brand Hay.
The manufacturer, known for its unique furniture, accessories and rugs, is much loved among the interiors set for its contemporary design – and there is always a wide selection of its home accessories on our wishlist.
From achingly cool tables to cute dinnerware, the options are endless. To narrow them down, we’ve listed nine accessories that are worth checking out.
Hay Soft Ice enamel cereal bowl
This Hay cereal bowl is made from enamelled steel and a marbled-inspired hue will add a subtle edge to your dinnerware collection.
Hay hourglass
Watch time pass by with this chic lavender hourglass. Designed in a combination of clear and coloured glass and filled with fine sand, this hourglass is both a practical timer and decorative ornament for any space.
French press brewer
You’ll be excited to make your hot drinks in the morning from this bright-coloured French press brewer. Available in an aqua shade and made from strong borosilicate glass, you can brew up a warm cup of coffee or tea in no time and it’s perfect for outdoor picnics in the spring sunshine.
W&S boulder bookend
Your books will look great against this boulder bookend, which is a part of a collaboration between Hay and design duo Wang & Söderström. Designed with a bumpy, irregular surface and a hole in the middle, this bookend will add some unique character to your bookshelf.
Moroccan vase
We’re loving home accessories in vivid hues – and this colour-blocking hand-blown vase comes in a vibrant shade of orange and purple and is sure to stand out wherever it is placed.
Round bead basket
Storage doesn’t have to be boring with this round bead basket, which is made of woollen felt and comes in an eye-catching blue and yellow hue.
PC portable wireless lamp
This tulip-shaped lampshade is compact, lightweight and easy to move around thanks to its wireless design.
Don’t Leave Me coffee table
Cheer yourself up with this vivid Hay coffee table, which comes in a vibrant yellow shade and has a unique design.
Sowden kettle
From hot teas to steaming cups of coffee, this kettle will do it all and in style thanks to its chic minimalistic design.
Images: Hay
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
