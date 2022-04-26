All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to amp up your home decor game, shop from these independent brands on Not On The High Street.
If you’re looking to support independent brands, Not On The High Street is a great place to start. The marketplace is home to numerous brands and retailers across jewellery, gifts and interiors, with some unique pieces that are worth adding to your decor.
If you’re looking for a few home accessories to spruce up your space, we’ve shared the 11 best buys that we’re loving right now.
The Blue Room blue tortoise glass tumbler
Sip from these unique blue cut-glass tumblers, which are great for water, spirits, cocktails or wine.
The Forest & Co daisy jug and mug set
Your spring tablescaping will look perfect with this ceramic jug and mug set, which features a pretty daisy design.
Sun and Day natural teak wood bowl
This wooden bowl will perfectly house your fruits and look great among minimalist decor thanks to its smooth finished edges and natural wooden markings.
Collard Manson brushed brass bath basket
Having great storage options is key – and this basket will be a great addition to your bathroom, where it can be hung on a wall to house all of your bits and bobs.
Lola & Alice Japandi blue wave design tumbler
Add a Japandi feel to your decor with this sashiko-inspired tumbler, which is designed with a wave print in shades of blue.
Clod & Pebble soap dish
Place your soap in this cute minimalist soap dish, which comes in either a white or speckle design and features drainage holes and a gap in the footring to allow the soapy water to drain away.
Wallace Cotton loft sky pure linen large square pillowcase
Pastel bedding for spring is a must – and this lush baby-blue hue is enough to make you want to curl up in bed and doze off peacefully.
Shop Wallace Cotton loft sky pure linen large square pillowcase, £25
GG's Pin-up Couture amethyst crystal table lamp
Crystal lovers are sure to appreciate this amethyst lamp with a removable base.
Shop GG’s Pin-up Couture amethyst crystal table lamp, £45.95
Sisterdeux scallop shell duo print set
If you’re looking to add more prints to your home, this scallop shell duo set is a great way to start.
Dress For Dinner Tablescapes trio of coloured glass bud vases
This trio of sweet, coloured bud vase jars will set your seasonal blooms off perfectly and will be a colourful addition to your al fresco dining.
Shop Dress For Dinner Tablescapes trio of coloured glass bud vases, £19
Soundsleep International stonewashed linen duvet cover set
Rest easy while sleeping with this stonewashed linen duvet set, which will keep you warm in winter and cool in summer.
Shop Soundsleep International stonewashed linen duvet cover set, £189
Images: Not On The High Street