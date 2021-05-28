From wooden blocks to colourful slabs, these are the best knife blocks money can buy.
You’ve blitzed your cutlery, crockery and other disparate culinary necessities, but now it’s time to turn your attention to where you house your knives – if it’s a kitchen drawer, this one really is for you, for your knives are your gateway to delicious cooking, and they deserve as much of a lovely home as you yourself have.
And don’t fear about spending too much money on a place for your knives to live; the market is awash with purse-friendly options, all of which are as fun as they are functional. Here are a few of our favourites.
Opinel Parallèle bread knife block set of five
A chic and sharp block for your knives comes by way of French knife brand, Opinel. Its quintet of knives are equally as prepped for life in your kitchen as they are for finely chopping your food.
Shop Opinel Parallèle bread knife block set of five at Selfridges, £160
Viners organic green five-piece knife block
Who knew that a pistachio-toned knife block could so rapidly climb to the top of your wish list? Not us! Yet, alas, would you look at this smart clutch of stylish knives? *adds to basket*
Shop Viners organic green 5 piece knife block at Silver Mushroom, £29.95
Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives with Bamboo Block, five-piece set
With five starry cutting-edge knives, this bamboo block is as cool as they come. Perfect for adding a tiny splash of colour to a neutral living space.
Shop Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives with Bamboo Block, five-piece set, £100
Taylors Eye Witness Brooklyn six-piece assorted knife setThis sextet of sharp and stylish knives are not only sleek, thanks to their matte black and rose gold coating, but also can be slotted effortlessly away with their thin stand.
Shop Taylors Eye Witness Brooklyn six-piece assorted knife set, £35.99
Vogue wooden universal knife block
Crafted from bamboo, this knife block doesn’t have fixed slots for knives, but rather plastic rods that hold knives at any angle, allowing you to quickly and efficiently store yours.
Anthropologie Belfast onyx knife block
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the chicest of them all? Why, this onyx block, of course! With two knife-sized slots at the top, it’s as much of a stylish statement as it is a practical home for your knives.
SQ Professional stainless steel eight-piece knife set
If your kitchen doesn’t have the space for a square-shaped box though, fear not, for this sleek knife set is a narrow number that will slot onto your counter without you even realising.
Shop SQ Professional stainless steel eight-piece knife set at Wayfair, £28
Images: courtesy of brands.