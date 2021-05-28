7 stylish knife blocks to sharpen up your kitchen

From wooden blocks to colourful slabs, these are the best knife blocks money can buy.

You’ve blitzed your cutlery, crockery and other disparate culinary necessities, but now it’s time to turn your attention to where you house your knives – if it’s a kitchen drawer, this one really is for you, for your knives are your gateway to delicious cooking, and they deserve as much of a lovely home as you yourself have. 

And don’t fear about spending too much money on a place for your knives to live; the market is awash with purse-friendly options, all of which are as fun as they are functional. Here are a few of our favourites.

  • Anthropologie Belfast onyx knife block

    Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the chicest of them all? Why, this onyx block, of course! With two knife-sized slots at the top, it’s as much of a stylish statement as it is a practical home for your knives.

    Shop Anthropologie Belfast onyx knife block, £30

    BUY NOW

  • SQ Professional stainless steel eight-piece knife set

    If your kitchen doesn’t have the space for a square-shaped box though, fear not, for this sleek knife set is a narrow number that will slot onto your counter without you even realising. 

    Shop SQ Professional stainless steel eight-piece knife set at Wayfair, £28

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands.

