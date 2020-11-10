Whether you’re looking for the perfect way to say “I’m thinking of you” during lockdown or are already on the hunt for the perfect Christmas present, our edit of the best letterbox gifts is a great place to start.
If one thing’s for certain, it’s that we could all use a little extra joy in 2020.
With many of us living through second national lockdowns or grappling with the reality of new coronavirus cases, there’s never been a better time to reach out and show the ones we love that we’re thinking of them – and that’s where letterbox gifting comes in.
Essentially, letterbox gifting offers all the fun of gift-giving but cuts out all the fuss – the whole process of ordering a gift, wrapping it up at home, finding a box to ship it in and posting it to a friend is replaced by a few simple clicks. All you need to get started is your loved one’s address, and you’re halfway to brightening their day.
There’s also no need to ‘warn’ your friend or family member that there’s a parcel coming for them in the post; the compact nature of these gifts means they can just be slipped through the letterbox without anyone having to knock, meaning your gift can remain a surprise up to the point when it arrives.
Plus, if you’re ready to start thinking about Christmas (we definitely are), letterbox gifts are a great way to spread some festive cheer without the faff of rushing around your local high street juggling tubes of wrapping paper.
Because there are so many people looking for new ways to treat their friends and family from a distance this year, there’s a whole array of letterbox gifts on the market to suit every kind of person, from letterbox flowers to compact baking gifts.
So without further ado, here’s our edit of the best letterbox gifts to brighten a loved one’s day, both during lockdown and beyond.
Bloom & Wild ‘The Hazel’ Flowers
This bouquet of autumnal-toned blooms by online florist Bloom & Wild are the perfect way to show someone you’re thinking of them.
Shipped in a purpose-made letterbox package and sent in bud (so they’ll bloom once they arrive), they’re sure to brighten the receiver’s day. There’s also a selection of add-on treats you can include with your letterbox package – including chocolate, hand cream and a little card – to make the gift extra special.
BoroughBox Pavoña Sauvignon Blanc
You really can get anything through the letterbox these days, and this white wine gift from BoroughBox proves it.
Whether your friend has something to celebrate or you simply want to brighten their evening, this full-size, letterbox-friendly wine bottle is a great place to start.
Shop Pavoña Sauvignon Blanc Letterbox Wine at BoroughBox, £13.99
Honeywell Biscuit Co. Garden Focaccia Bread Kit
As a craft kit and foodie gift in one, this focaccia baking kit from Honeywell Biscuit Co. really ticks all the boxes.
This kit comes with all the dried ingredients your loved one (or yourself, if you fancy a treat) needs to make their very own focaccia art – all they need to do is add a few store cupboard essentials and some fresh ingredients of their choosing.
Shop Garden Focaccia Bread Kit at Honeywell Biscuit Co., £15
NIO Cocktails Sour Box
Take the fuss out of homemade cocktails with this letterbox-sized selection from NIO cocktails.
Their uniquely-shaped cocktail packages make enjoying a drink easier than ever – we like the sound of the sour selection, but there are plenty of other flavours to choose from, including classics such as a cosmopolitan or margarita. The build your own box function is handy if you know your friend’s favourite flavours, too.
Hazel & Blue Mindful Gift Set
Give the gift of calm with this carefully-curated mindful gift set from Hazel & Blue.
Perfect for that friend who needs a reminder to relax, this gift set is packed with a bunch of relaxing eco-friendly treats including natural bath salts and a botanical-scented room spray.
Shop Mindful Gift Set by Hazel & Blue at Not On The High Street, £24
Letterbox Macarons
Make someone feel extra-fancy with this beautiful selection of macarons from Letterbox Gifts.
Made up of three mouth-watering flavours – lavender, vanilla and blackberry and rose – this delightful gift is sure to bring a smile to the receiver’s face.
By Moon & Tide Calligraphy Personalised Beginners Set
Perfect for the crafty friend in your life, this personalised beginners calligraphy set from By Moon & Tide Calligraphy comes with everything they’ll need to get started with this popular art form.
As well as receiving a quick start guide and some tips to get them started, this kit also comes with a secret code which will give the receiver access to over 100 printable worksheets.
Shop Personalised Beginners Calligraphy Set by By Moon & Tide Calligraphy at Not On The High Street, £55
Biscuiteers Cacti and Succulent Biscuits
Famous for their beautifully-iced biscuits which taste as good as they look, Biscuiteers’ range of letterbox gifts has something for everyone.
We love these adorable succulent biscuits, perfect for the houseplant lover in your life. And to make things extra special, Biscuiteers offer a bunch of letterbox-sized add-ons (including letterbox cocktails) so you can really personalise your gift.
Blue Coffee Box
The coffee connoisseur in your life will appreciate this gourmet coffee gift from Blue Coffee Box.
Each box comes with two full-size bags of coffee (you choose which grind you’d prefer depending on the tools at the receiver’s disposal) and you can pick from a variety of different roasts, depending on their preference. You could even go ahead and pay for a three month subscription if you’re feeling extra generous.
Main Image: Letterbox Gifts
Other Images: Courtesy Of Suppliers