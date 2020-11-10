If one thing’s for certain, it’s that we could all use a little extra joy in 2020.

With many of us living through second national lockdowns or grappling with the reality of new coronavirus cases, there’s never been a better time to reach out and show the ones we love that we’re thinking of them – and that’s where letterbox gifting comes in.

Essentially, letterbox gifting offers all the fun of gift-giving but cuts out all the fuss – the whole process of ordering a gift, wrapping it up at home, finding a box to ship it in and posting it to a friend is replaced by a few simple clicks. All you need to get started is your loved one’s address, and you’re halfway to brightening their day.