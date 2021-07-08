All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Tables, footstools, magazine racks and more, these mid-century homeware pieces promise to give your home the Mad Men update you’ve been dreaming of.
We’ve all been there; losing ourselves in the Mad Men mayhem, wishing with every morsel of our being to be alive back in the 50s – not so much to be swamped by blatant misogyny, but to just swan around with fabulous hair and wear fabulous dresses in a fabulously decked out house.
In fact, it’s precisely the homeware of Mad Men, the hit TV series set (mostly) in the 60s, that is all too easy to adopt in today’s times. Modern mid-century interiors, whether it be chairs, tables or vases, are everywhere, and thanks to the pared-back minimalism and slick gilded gold edges, frankly, we can’t get enough.
Whatever you’re looking to upgrade in your home, there’s a strong chance that one of these oh-so-covetable pieces of mid-century homeware might just itch the scratch.
Rose & Grey H. Lis fox footrest
Put your feet up after a long, hard day’s grind with this vintage-inspired footrest, which comes in a bevy of hues if you fancy mixing it up.
Habitat mid-century embossed jug
This sweet mustard-toned vase is equally perfect being used as a water vessel as it is a home for your favourite bunch of flowers.
The Old Cinema mid-century Val Saint Lambert blue crystal vase
Nothing beats the enduring appeal of crystal in a home, and this muted blue vase is proof with its art deco-inspired shape.
Shop The Old Cinema mid-century Val Saint Lambert blue crystal vase, £187
Bombinate Retrostar chair
Do you have a corner of your home that you feel needs a bit of a spruce? This off-lime chair with its wooden armrests is the perfect way to give it a bit of life. Simply adorn with fun cushions for a seriously chic mid-century look.
Soho Home Monnier bathroom mirror
Not all mirrors were created equally, and this achingly chic number is proof. While far from purse-friendly, it’s an investment piece that, to us, is very much worth ushering into your home.
Swoon Ziggy TV stand
Forget keeping your TV on the floor. It’s all about a TV stand and this smart gold offering is a wonderful option to give yours a stylish home.
La Redoute Topim vintage desk
Working from home may well be hanging in the balance as of the end of this month, but that’s not to say we haven’t learned the virtues of having a sturdy desk in our homes over the last year.
Habitat mid-century magazine rack
If you keep your magazines piled up on the floor, then you’re very much doing it wrong. Adopt a chic magazine rack for a great and very cool alternative.
Atkin & Thyme Calvin armchair in mustard yellow
Perfect for cosying up in on drizzly evenings, this mustard-toned chair would have Don Draper weak at the knees and it’s not hard to see why.
Images: courtesy of brands.