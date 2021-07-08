We’ve all been there; losing ourselves in the Mad Men mayhem, wishing with every morsel of our being to be alive back in the 50s – not so much to be swamped by blatant misogyny, but to just swan around with fabulous hair and wear fabulous dresses in a fabulously decked out house.

In fact, it’s precisely the homeware of Mad Men, the hit TV series set (mostly) in the 60s, that is all too easy to adopt in today’s times. Modern mid-century interiors, whether it be chairs, tables or vases, are everywhere, and thanks to the pared-back minimalism and slick gilded gold edges, frankly, we can’t get enough.