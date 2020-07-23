Self-care and wellbeing subscription boxes to order now
Megan Murray
We’ve all been feeling a little blue of late, so why not treat yourself – or someone else – to a self-care subscription box to make the days a little brighter?
In the wake of lockdown, many of us, understandably, aren’t feeling our sunniest selves. Whether it’s job worries or the loneliness of solitary self-isolation, there are plenty of reasons why you might need a pick-me-up.
So, with a ‘glass half full’ view, you could say that the large amount of time many of us are still spending at home is at least a chance to catch up on sleep and take some time for yourself – all of which would be improved by a self-care box delivery.
Ideal because you don’t have to leave the house, these little boxes of joy are filled with goodies like thought-provoking journals, bath bombs, calming teas and must-read books.
Enjoy our curated list of self-care subscription boxes and we hope that they make your lockdown a little easier.
Syzygy Sister
Sisters Carlene and Tanya believe that self love helps us to be more loving to those around us, and accept love from others into our hearts more easily.
Which is why they created their gorgeous subscription boxes, packed full of spiritual, celestial and mindful goodies for you.
Previous boxes included natural beauty products, cleansing bundles, candles, books and more.
Natural Wellness Box
Wellness is a word that often seems to sit alongside self-care these days, and this vegan, cruelty-free, chemical-free subscription box definitely feels good to receive.
With a mixture of natural beauty products, healthy treats, supplements and wellness products, this box will help you start your wellness journey from the inside out. After all, taking care of our bodies is a big part of what self-care is about.
WILDWOMAN
WILDWOMAN calls itself a self-care subscription box, but instead of only concentrating on items that are designed to calm down and relax you, it’s packed with products that help nourish your soul and mind, too.
Each box comes with an empowering, female-focused book and a worksheet that you can fill out once you’ve read it, to ensure you’ve got the most out of your new read. There’s also items like stationery and affirmation cards to make you smile, as well as self-care staples like crystals. Boxes take on an overarching theme, with past themes including confidence, sleep and self-love.
Bathbox
Sounds simple, but something which is often praised as one of the best self-care methods is a bath. Not only a chance for you to relax and unwind, with no distractions like phone to hand, but the warming temperature can help calm you down and improve your sleep too.
So what better way to indulge in this ritual than getting a box full of bathtime goodies, making each soak more glorious than the last. Each box holds a minimum of five items, including bath salts, bombs and products.
Pause
Mental health charity, Mind, is already a huge support to those struggling with illnesses like depression or anxiety. Now, though, the organisation has found another way to not only encourage donations to support the work it does, but also reach out to even more people.
Introducing Pause, a little me–time treat delivered to your door each month.
Boxes cost just £7.50 a month, and that money goes straight into funding the charity. You, in return, get a little monthly package with small treats to remind you to invest some time in your mental wellbeing and brighten your day.
We think this would also make a lovely present for someone who was struggling with their mental health, especially someone who is familiar with all the wonderful things Mind do.
The Box Of
Buddy Box
A Box of Happiness
Happiness Planner specialises in pastel hued planners, diaries and journals, all angled specifically towards helping buyers calm and compress their thoughts to encourage happiness, positive mental health and achieving success.
So, it would seem there are few more qualified to deliver a box that helps to organise your thoughts and encourage mindfulness.
There are five types of boxes to choose from: confidence, law of attraction, purpose, self awareness and growth mindset. Each one is priced at £20 and includes a journal with 30 questions themed around your chosen box’s name, printable worksheets to help you achieve your goals, inspirational notecards and a beautiful notebook and pen, too.
Images: Getty / Mind / Instagram