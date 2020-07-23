In the wake of lockdown, many of us, understandably, aren’t feeling our sunniest selves. Whether it’s job worries or the loneliness of solitary self-isolation, there are plenty of reasons why you might need a pick-me-up.

So, with a ‘glass half full’ view, you could say that the large amount of time many of us are still spending at home is at least a chance to catch up on sleep and take some time for yourself – all of which would be improved by a self-care box delivery.

Ideal because you don’t have to leave the house, these little boxes of joy are filled with goodies like thought-provoking journals, bath bombs, calming teas and must-read books.

Enjoy our curated list of self-care subscription boxes and we hope that they make your lockdown a little easier.