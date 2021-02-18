Mother’s Day gifts 2021: thoughtful and unique ideas to treat your mum
- Megan Murray
- Published
Thoughtful and unique Mother’s Day gift ideas from brands big and small.
Mother’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and after such a difficult year, it feels more important than ever to show our mums just how much they mean to us.
So, forget any ideas you had of sending the same old bunch of flowers or picking up a card at the supermarket, this Mother’s Day it’s all about thoughtful, meaningful gifts that are truly unique.
Our Mother’s Day gift guide features independent brands and cult favourites to give you a variation of gift ideas from mindfulness cards and candles to fresh flowers, powerful literature and homeware.
Keep scrolling for sweet and meaningful Mother’s Day gifts that are a little bit different.
The Positive Print Company Motherhood print
The Positive Print Company is a joyful corner of the internet that specialises in mood-boosting art prints, emblazoned with happy messages in cheerful colours.
The brand works with female independent artists and has a gorgeous selection of empowering prints.
For Mother’s Day you’ll find a whole host of fun options, but we particularly warmed to this Motherhood print for its humorous tone and pastel hues.
Shop Motherhood art print at The Positive Print Company, £24.95
Okiki Skincare x Michelle Buabin
For Mother’s Day, Okiki Skincare has partnered with luxury florist Michelle Buabin to put together a lovely gift.
The bundle features a large scented candle and generous bouquet of white tulips, perfect for spring.
Delivery is nationwide and the gift bundle can be preordered from Sunday 21 February, so watch out for it then.
Jemima Sara Love Yourself Always silk scarf
Artist and designer Jemima Sara’s vibrant, colourful work is imbued with a sense of empowerment and self-love, and who doesn’t need more of that?
We love the idea of giving your mum a gift to remind her how brilliant she is, and to fly the flag for loving yourself, a la this exquisite 100% silk, screen-printed scarf.
She can wear it as a cute neck tie, scooped around the bobble of a ponytail or even framed on a wall as a unique piece of wall art.
The Folio Society I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
If you believe that books make wonderful presents, not just because of their content but also because of their beauty, then The Folio Society is about to become your most-loved store.
This online publisher and book seller specialises in giving literary works of note elaborate makeovers, with intricate, colourful covers, pages full of illustrations and sometimes limited edition signings from authors.
For book lovers, The Folio Society is like walking into a sweet shop and there are hundreds of ornate books to choose from. We adore this very special version of Maya Angelou’s powerful I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, which features a pink and red cover and drawings throughout.
Shop I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou at The Folio Society, £39.95
LSW Wellbeing Bundle
If you’d like to use Mother’s Day as an opportunity to start some deeper conversations with your mum, this bundle makes it easy to discuss goals and ambitions for the future, emotional wellbeing and what you want out of life.
The set includes a pack of note cards with encouraging words and phrases and an undated six month journal for keeping track of progress.
You could even decide to try the bundle together and have monthly catch ups on how you’re both doing.
Images: courtesy of brands