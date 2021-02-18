Mother’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and after such a difficult year, it feels more important than ever to show our mums just how much they mean to us.

So, forget any ideas you had of sending the same old bunch of flowers or picking up a card at the supermarket, this Mother’s Day it’s all about thoughtful, meaningful gifts that are truly unique.

Our Mother’s Day gift guide features independent brands and cult favourites to give you a variation of gift ideas from mindfulness cards and candles to fresh flowers, powerful literature and homeware.

Keep scrolling for sweet and meaningful Mother’s Day gifts that are a little bit different.