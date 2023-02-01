These are the best homeware buys to shop on the high street this month, from Zara, H&M, Dunelm and more.
February is finally here and we couldn’t be happier.
After all, January can be a particularly difficult month, whether it’s dealing with the post-holiday blues or the extremely long weeks before payday – but now we can leave that all the past.
The excitement of a new month also means the possibility of other new things in our lives: new encounters, new experiences, and perhaps some new homeware.
If you’re looking to give your home a February upgrade, there are a plethora of home decor options to choose from, and some of our favourite high street brands are at the forefront of it all.
From tasselled cushions to curved table lamps, we’ve found 11 home accessories that’ll give your space the update you desire.
Zara carded wool blanket
Throw this blanket over your sofa or bed for maximum cosiness.
Mango Home laundry basket
Dirty laundry couldn’t look chicer than in this rustic jute basket.
French Connection Zenia tasseled cushion
Bring a boho feel to your space with a cushion that’s rich in colour and texture thanks to the fun, tasselled corners, woven texture and feather filling.
Urban Outfitters daisy puff white cotton quilt
Snuggle up in bed with this bright percale weave quilt. Complete with a silky-smooth finish, the quilt features oversized daisy stitching that adds a printed design while maintaining a minimalist style.
Anthropologie tesserae mural curtains
Give your windows a vibrant upgrade with these mural curtains from Anthropologie. When set side by side (the tiger panel on the right), this set of two combines to create one cohesive view of a tropical cove.
H&M Home glasses, 6-pack
These uniquely shaped glasses will certainly stand out in your kitchen cupboard thanks to the minimalist yet unique design.
Talking Tables midnight forest candle holder
Your tapered candle will flicker beautifully in this vibrant blue candle holder.
Shop Talking Tables midnight forest candle holder at John Lewis, £10
M&S Home Madrid curved table lamp
Make this table lamp the focal point of your room, thanks to the soft velvet shade and curved wire base.
Dunelm Natural History Museum resin shell vase
Designed in collaboration with the Natural History Museum, this Dunelm vase is made from durable resin and finished in a gorgeous gold colourway for that extra shimmer.
Next wall shelves, set of 5
If you’re looking for ways to store your favourite trinkets this set of five wall shelves will do the job.
Arket stoneware plate
This plate is a ray of sunshine and will be a worthy addition to your kitchenware.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
