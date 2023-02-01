February is finally here and we couldn’t be happier.

After all, January can be a particularly difficult month, whether it’s dealing with the post-holiday blues or the extremely long weeks before payday – but now we can leave that all the past.

The excitement of a new month also means the possibility of other new things in our lives: new encounters, new experiences, and perhaps some new homeware.

If you’re looking to give your home a February upgrade, there are a plethora of home decor options to choose from, and some of our favourite high street brands are at the forefront of it all.