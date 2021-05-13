From cushions to candles, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.
It’s not just the doors of shops that have flung open in the last month, our gardens and homes are set to become the places-to-be once again and once they do, we need to have them kitted out so they look *chef’s kiss* levels of lovely.
Luckily for us, British high street stalwart Oliver Bonas’ new-in homeware accessories and furniture is seriously on the sartorial money. With everything from a glass (yes, glass!) cafetiere to a zingy lime green-rimmed mirror, here’s your one-stop-shop for what to add to your basket bella pronto. We’ll race you.
Oliver Bonas Fiori floral ceramic serving jug
With a pretty hand-painted floral design, this ceramic jug is perfect for creating a brunchtime paradise chez toi.
Oliver Bonas solar outdoor 20 LED festoon lights
For those with outdoor spaces, no matter how small, jazz them up a touch with these solar-powered bulbs - perfect for garden entertaining.
Shop Oliver Bonas solar outdoor 20 LED festoon lights, £69.50
Oliver Bonas Kona small glass cafetiere
Wake up and smell the coffee with this chic pink glass cafetiere. Made from clear glass, this pretty offering has a pink handle and contrasting amber toned lid, complete with a stainless steel sieve.
Oliver Bonas Ulu blue ceramic saucer and pot
If you’ve grown a pair of green fingers during lockdown, then look to this painted blue ceramic saucer and pot which will look lovely with a blooming marvelous perennial.
Oliver Bonas Ero orange velvet desk & table lamp
If you’re in the market for a bedside lamp, then this orange-hued velvet offering is one hell of a great place to start.
Oliver Bonas Parrot beaded coasters set of fourAdd a splash of colour to your living space with these fun and functional beaded coasters. Kooky, yet cool.
Shop Oliver Bonas Parrot beaded coasters set of four, £19.50
Oliver Bonas Lemona orange & nectarine scented candle
Squeeze some extra zest into your space’s scent with this fruity smelling candle, which comes complete in a lemon-shaped ceramic vessel.
Shop Oliver Bonas Lemona orange & nectarine scented candle, £16.50
Oliver Bonas Don't Worry Be Happy white neon sign
Jazz up your gallery wall, or any other wall in your home, with this positive neon light. Perfect for spreading good vibes only.
Shop Oliver Bonas Don’t Worry Be Happy white neon sign, £355
Oliver Bonas peach female figure wall art
Complete with a wooden photo frame, allow this pastel pink illustration of a female figure to spice up your walls.
Oliver Bonas Aurora green glass wall mirror
With a punchy lime green rim, this mirror is perfect for adding a muted splash of colour to your living space.
Oliver Bonas Moe printed quilted green velvet bedspread
Perfect for accentuating a cream-toned home, this forest green reversible blanket is equally as luscious on both of its sides. We’ll be throwing on the end of our beds to keep our feet warm for chilly summer nights.
Shop Oliver Bonas Moe printed quilted green velvet bedspread, £135
Images: courtesy of Oliver Bonas.