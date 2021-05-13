Oliver Bonas’ best new homeware buys for summer

From cushions to candles, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.

It’s not just the doors of shops that have flung open in the last month, our gardens and homes are set to become the places-to-be once again and once they do, we need to have them kitted out so they look *chef’s kiss* levels of lovely.

Luckily for us, British high street stalwart Oliver Bonas’ new-in homeware accessories and furniture is seriously on the sartorial money. With everything from a glass (yes, glass!) cafetiere to a zingy lime green-rimmed mirror, here’s your one-stop-shop for what to add to your basket bella pronto. We’ll race you. 

Images: courtesy of Oliver Bonas.

