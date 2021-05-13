It’s not just the doors of shops that have flung open in the last month, our gardens and homes are set to become the places-to-be once again and once they do, we need to have them kitted out so they look *chef’s kiss* levels of lovely.

Luckily for us, British high street stalwart Oliver Bonas’ new-in homeware accessories and furniture is seriously on the sartorial money. With everything from a glass (yes, glass!) cafetiere to a zingy lime green-rimmed mirror, here’s your one-stop-shop for what to add to your basket bella pronto. We’ll race you.