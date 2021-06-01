Liberty’s new homeware drop is too good to miss – these are the things under £100 we’re buying

From cushions to crockery and candles, there’s a bit of something for everyone.  

The sun is out and summer is fast approaching, so it’s high-time that we considered how we can spruce up our homes in order to usher in the beaming weather.

Because adding a few aesthetically-pleasing bits and bobs here and there needn’t cost the earth, so we’ve scoured Liberty London’s lust-worthy new-in homewares to find the best bargain buys to snap up before everybody else does.

To help you out, we’ve scoured Liberty London’s lust-worthy new-in homewares to find the best (and most aesthetically-pleasing) bits and bobs under £100, so that you can snap them up before everybody else does.

  • Avenida Home cats linen tea towel

    Avenida Home cats linen tea towel
    Avenida Home cats linen tea towel

    A tea towel, but not as you might know it. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, this cool and quirky linen tea towel is the perfect way of injecting a little bit of fun into your kitchen. 

    Shop Avenida Home cats linen tea towel, £19

  • British Colour Standard striped pillar candle

    British Colour Standard striped pillar candle
    British Colour Standard striped pillar candle

    Statement candles are the perfect way to spruce up your home; we’re loving this hand-poured pillar candle whose palette was inspired by the colour-matching system created by the British Council in 1931.

    Shop British Colour Standard striped pillar candle, £20

  • Henry Holland Studio green and blue side plate

    Henry Holland Studio green and blue side plate
    Henry Holland Studio green and blue side plate

    Serving up sides has never been so good-looking as it will with this swirly twirly contrasting plate courtesy of fashion designer-turned-ceramicist, Henry Holland, and his namesake pottery brand. 

    Shop Henry Holland Studio green and blue side plate, £30

  • Coco & Wolf Poppy, Daisy and Betsy coral scallop placemat

    Coco & Wolf Poppy, Daisy and Betsy coral scallop placemat
    Coco & Wolf Poppy, Daisy and Betsy coral scallop placemat

    If you don’t have a line-up of picture-perfect placemats, you’re not tablescaping as effectively as you could be. Invest in these ditsy floral reversible iterations from Somerset-based brand Coco & Wolf to up your placemat game. 

    Shop Coco & Wolf Poppy, Daisy and Betsy coral scallop placemat, £32

  • Soho Home agate coasters set of four

    Soho Home agate coasters set of four
    Soho Home agate coasters set of four

    Forget the fuddy-duddy coasters you’ve inherited from your parents and instead look to upgrade your line-up with these sturdy and hard-wearing agate numbers from Soho Home. All that’s left to do for you is to pour that glass of whatever-you-fancy.

    Shop Soho Home agate coasters set of four, £80

  • British Colour Standard handmade tealight holder

    British Colour Standard handmade tealight holder
    British Colour Standard handmade tealight holder

    If you’re planning on hosting people in whatever form of outdoor space you have, you could do much worse than these pretty colourful tealight holders. Simply scatter across a table and just watch your outdoor space transform.

    Shop British Colour Standard handmade tealight holder, £8

  • Coco & Wolf Felicite and Felda ruffle square cushion

    Coco & Wolf Felicite and Felda ruffle square cushion
    Coco & Wolf Felicite and Felda ruffle square cushion

    Add a touch of #cottagecore to your home with this pretty Liberty printed cushion, with a ruffle edge. The rule to nail the trend is that more is always more, so pile up on the prints!

    Shop Coco & Wolf Felicite and Felda ruffle square cushion, £58

  • The Tartan Blanket Co. rainbow check recycled wool picnic blanket

    The Tartan Blanket Co. rainbow check recycled wool picnic blanket
    The Tartan Blanket Co. rainbow check recycled wool picnic blanket

    Hurrah, it’s picnic season! And therefore time to invest in a picnic blanket. This is one of our favourites, plus it’s made from recycled wool meaning it’s better for the planet.

    Shop The Tartan Blanket Co. rainbow check recycled wool picnic blanket, £95

  • Avenida Home Paisley Buta linen napkin

    Avenida Home Paisley Buta linen napkin
    Avenida Home Paisley Buta linen napkin

    These napkins are perfect for finger-food season which is creeping up on us. Pass out to guests at sun-kissed BBQs and watch how impressed people look at your stylish napkins.

    Shop Avenida Home Paisley Buta linen napkin, £12

  • Emma Bridgewater Bright Poppies half-pint mug

    Emma Bridgewater Bright Poppies half-pint mug
    Emma Bridgewater Bright Poppies half-pint mug

    Emma Bridgewater is the MVP of cute crockery. This poppy-adorned half-pint mug is perfect for morning cuppas and coffees.

    Shop Emma Bridgewater Bright Poppies half-pint mug, £19.95

  • Fest wonky candle

    Fest wonky candle
    Fest wonky candle

    You might never want to light this lavender-toned sculptural candle, but at least you can admire it as it adds a dose of style to your home.

    Shop Fest wonky candle, £20

Images: courtesy of Liberty London.

