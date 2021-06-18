If you’re in the market for a spruce to your home, whether that be outdoor fire pits, chic planters or cool cushions, the chances are you’re shopping in a slew of places for each piece.

The best way to shop for interiors? Streamline your shopping and make things easy for yourself! ‘How?’ I hear you cry. The answer? Take one brief look at French Connection’s new-in homeware and then you’ll see how much homeware goodness can really be house under one virtual roof.

Those cushions? Check. That fire pit? Check. Those chic planters? It’s got those. These are the pieces we’re adding to our baskets this week – race you to the checkout.