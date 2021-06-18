In need of an update to your living space? Look no further than these achingly cool interiors pieces from French Connection.
If you’re in the market for a spruce to your home, whether that be outdoor fire pits, chic planters or cool cushions, the chances are you’re shopping in a slew of places for each piece.
The best way to shop for interiors? Streamline your shopping and make things easy for yourself! ‘How?’ I hear you cry. The answer? Take one brief look at French Connection’s new-in homeware and then you’ll see how much homeware goodness can really be house under one virtual roof.
Those cushions? Check. That fire pit? Check. Those chic planters? It’s got those. These are the pieces we’re adding to our baskets this week – race you to the checkout.
French Connection Kasbar cushion
For those in a cool-toned or blue-hued living space, these patterned cushions will a healthy dose of pared-back goodness.
French Connection Ivy urban fire pit
Keep it toasty in your outdoor space with this stylish outdoor fire pit which looks hot and, well, is hot.
French Connection Driftwood candle holder
For anybody looking to add some chic candles in their living space, this driftwood-adorned holder would make a wonderful addition.
French Connection beaded bowl hanging planter
Planters don’t come cooler than this ornately beaded hanging planter, which will look lovely with a luscious green plant.
French Connection Rhodes lounger
If you’re sick of lying on your towel to catch the sun, consider instead investing in a chic lounger. Easy to fold away and comfortable to chill in.
French Connection Neptune pouffe
Put your feet up and relax with this cool patterned pouffe, which will look seriously cool on wooden floors.
French Connection recycled glass ceiling light
Lightshades don’t come better than when they’re made of recycled glass, and this ceiling offering is proof.
French Connection Midsummer dip dye throw
Whether you choose to hang yours on the wall or drape on your floor, this dip dyed throw promises to add a splash of colour to any home.
French Connection medium molten vase
If you’re in need of a pretty home to house your favourite flowers, then consider this molten vase.
French Connection golden cane planter
An elevated planter, this cool cane pot will make for a seriously chic place for your plant babies to thrive.
French Connection papier-mâché ceiling light
Light it up in your home with this papier mache ceiling light that’s both quirky and cool.
Images: courtesy of brands.