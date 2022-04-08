All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From jute pouffes to scalloped bedding, these homeware buys from The White Company are at the top of our interiors wishlist.
When you want chic and simple homeware with a touch of elegance, The White Company often comes to mind.
The retailer is known for its impeccably stylish and beautifully designed products, from clothing to home decor, which evoke a sense of style that can completely elevate a space – and if you’re looking to update your home, we’ve found the best nine products which are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Footed serving bowl
House your fruits, salads and desserts in this footed bowl, which comes in a white glaze with a subtle soft grey patina along the edge.
White bamboo lantern
In preparation for the warmer days ahead, get your garden furniture and lighting in order starting with this natural bamboo lantern, which will light up your outdoor space in style.
Picnic tumbler
Use this tumbler again and again, thanks to its sturdy construction from BPA-free material, lightweight feel and textured finish.
Water-hyacinth hurricane candle holder
Add some rustic charm to your mantelpiece with this candle holder, which comes in a beautifully woven water-hyacinth base.
Ultimate Turkish cotton towels
Wrap your body in these luxuriously soft towels, made from Turkish cotton for a plush and weighty design.
Garth throw
You can never go wrong with a chunky knit throw – and this design comes in a beautiful wool blend making it a timeless addition to any room.
Scallop edge bed linen collection
The scallop trend is continuing to dominate in 2022 – and you can get in on it with this white bed linen, which is designed from 200-thread-count cotton percale which feels cool to sleep beneath.
Porto heart oven dish
This heart-shaped dish is from The White Company’s bestselling stoneware collection and is great for cooking hearty pies, fruit crumbles and much more.
Jute pouffe
Bring natural texture into your home with jute accessories – and this pouffe which features a subtle plaited pattern will be a stylish addition to your living space.
Amara cushion cover
Add extra warmth and style to your bed with this cushion cover which has a luxe velvet feel and will add a touch of elegance to your bedroom.
