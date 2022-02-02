m&s homeware collage

M&S: 11 stunning home accessories you’ll want to add to your interiors wishlist

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

 If you’re looking to give your home an interiors refresh just in time for spring, M&S might be the place for you.

When you think of a place to purchase simple yet stylish home accessories, M&S often comes to mind.

Throughout the years, this retail giant has given us wonderful homeware from cosy floral bedding to chic lamps, ranging from floor to pendant, and we can’t get enough of the retailer’s latest selection.

So if you’re looking to enter the new season with interiors that are perfect for spring, simply scroll down and see what M&S has to offer.

You may also like

Anthropologie: 13 new homeware buys at the top of our interiors wishlist

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: M&S

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair