All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to give your home an interiors refresh just in time for spring, M&S might be the place for you.
When you think of a place to purchase simple yet stylish home accessories, M&S often comes to mind.
Throughout the years, this retail giant has given us wonderful homeware from cosy floral bedding to chic lamps, ranging from floor to pendant, and we can’t get enough of the retailer’s latest selection.
So if you’re looking to enter the new season with interiors that are perfect for spring, simply scroll down and see what M&S has to offer.
Sara Miller pure cotton dancing swallows bedding set
Rest easy in this pure cotton bedding set from Sara Miller. Featuring swallows playfully swooping around a magical willow tree, it will bring a touch of wonder to your bedroom.
Shop Sara Miller pure cotton dancing swallows bedding set at M&S, £64.00 - £118.00
Luna LED cluster pendant light
Make your room pop with this metal pendant light, fitted with 10 hanging orbs. Each glass orb is designed with a modern, inner layer with a textured finish and emits a warm and bright light.
Velvet crane embroidered cushion
These velvet scatter cushions feature a beautifully illustrated crane, which has been embroidered and embellished for extra detail and will add an eye-catching finish to your space.
Bunny mug
This joyful stoneware mug will definitely put a pep in your step each morning, thanks to the playful bunny pattern in a pastel yellow hue.
Large mercury glass table lamp
This chic glass table lamp will bring a regal touch to your living space.
Laura Ashley pure cotton parterre eyelet curtains
If you’re a fan of Laura Ashley’s designs, this pure cotton eyelet curtain is just for you, as it features trailing foliage carrying delicate white florals.
Shop Laura Ashley pure cotton parterre eyelet curtains at M&S,£105-£125
Set of 4 floral pasta bowls
Decorated with delicate flowers around the rim, these porcelain pasta bowls make a pretty addition to your crockery cupboard.
Set of 8 gallery frames
Create a standout gallery wall in your home with this set of eight frames. It comes with a stencil and step-by-step instructions to help you along the way so you can create the gallery wall of your dreams.
Heart handled speckled mug
Bring a little extra character to your crockery collection with this mug, designed with a heart-shaped handle and a lightly speckled finish.
Pure cotton bamboo print bedding set
Who doesn’t love a little botanical decor for spring? And this bamboo print bedding set will add just that.
Medium lustre bouquet vase
This glossy vase comes in a sophisticated lustre finish and is perfect for displaying a bouquet in any room.
Images: M&S
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
