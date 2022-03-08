All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Save yourself some time rummaging through the new-in section at Next, and check our selection of the best homeware pieces to buy now.
Next may be one of the oldest names on the high street, but 158 years after its formation, the brand is still capturing the hearts of customers old and new.
From clothing to footwear, the retailer continues to create products that speak to the masses – and its homeware range is an extension of just that.
Packed with everyday essentials from cushions to mugs, there’s everything you could want in the collection to deck out your home – and we’ve picked 11 homeware buys new to the brand that we’re loving right now.
Bright Peggi floral rug
This stunning floral rug is a perfect accessory for your spring decor refresh and is naturally durable, stain-resistant and easy to clean.
Black storage caddy
Monochrome bath accessories are all the rage right now – and this matt black storage caddy will keep your bathroom products neat and organised in one sleek unit.
Set of 4 Colton tumbler glasses
Add these tumbler glasses to your kitchenware, which come in a contemporary geometric design and are great for everyday use.
Bobble texture duvet cover and pillowcase set
Cosy-up in this textured duvet and cover set with a bobble texture.
Shop bobble-texture duvet cover and pillowcase set, £40 – £70
Green tropic abstract framed canvas
Add some plant-inspired art to your walls with this green tropic abstract canvas, which will become the centrepiece of your home.
Set of 3 brushstroke ceramic mini vases
Add a bit of colour to your mantlepiece or shelf with this set of three ceramic mini vases with a unique yellow and white reactive glaze.
2-tier fruit bowl
House your oranges, apples and everything in between in this two-tier fruit bowl.
Searchlight Lola velvet table lamp
Add some luxury to your home with this table lamp in a deep green velvet shade and dark gold base.
Global fringe cushion
This natural fringe cushion is a great addition to add texture to your living room and will look lovely paired with natural fabrications and colours.
Kya stoneware plates
These durable stoneware plates are crafted with an embossed design for an elegant finish and will look great with your spring tablescape.
Dice vase
Ditch boring vases in favour of this unique dice-shaped design that will add interest to any room.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
11 ombre homeware buys that will inject subtle colour into your space
Home and interiors
11 Liberty homeware buys under £100 that are too good to miss this spring
Home and interiors
Cocoon chairs are the ultimate in relaxation – these are our favourites
Home and interiors
11 stylish ladder shelves that are the answer to all your storage dilemmas