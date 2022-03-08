Next may be one of the oldest names on the high street, but 158 years after its formation, the brand is still capturing the hearts of customers old and new.

From clothing to footwear, the retailer continues to create products that speak to the masses – and its homeware range is an extension of just that.

Packed with everyday essentials from cushions to mugs, there’s everything you could want in the collection to deck out your home – and we’ve picked 11 homeware buys new to the brand that we’re loving right now.