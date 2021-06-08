All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget simple colour schemes and minimalist shapes: these novelty pots are designed to give your houseplants a quirky edge.
It’s no secret that houseplants are the perfect way to add a bit of life to your home. Whether you’re short on space or looking for a plant that’s easy to care for, there really is something for everyone – even if you’re not particularly green-fingered.
In the same way, picking the perfect plant pot to house your new leafy friend couldn’t be easier; as houseplants have grown in popularity, so too has the variety of plant pots on offer.
From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our plants are yet another way to add a splash of character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun.
Now that summer is here, one of the easiest ways to jazz up your space is with a quirky planter. If you can think of a design, chances are someone has made it – from cute animals to elegant faces, the days when pots were designed simply for functionality are long gone.
With that in mind, we hunted down some of the best novelty plant pots out there. From hand-painted designs to leopard-shaped vases, these planters take their inspiration from the most unexpected of places – and they’re absolutely fantastic.
Sazy Fiona hand painted plant pot
Add some personality to your windowsill, balcony or bookshelf with this plant pot from Sazy.
Handcrafted and hand-glazed in ceramic by skilled artisans, this design is inspired by vintage ceramics and contemporary art and will bring a playful design to your decor.
Urban Outfitters ceramic mushroom planter
Bring some joy to your interiors with this ceramic planter, which features a rounded opening, contrast details and a drainage hole for healthy plant care.
Folk Interiors Bloomingville flowerpot
Bring an abstract feel to your space with this grey stoneware flowerpot.
Sass & Belle Frida Kahlo planter
This quirky pot is catching our eye for all the right reasons. Featuring a Frida Kahlo character design, it’s a warm and inspiring piece ready to house your favourite small trailing plants.
Quail Ceramics leopard vase
It doesn’t get quirkier than animal-shaped ceramics – and this beautifully crafted vase by British company Quail Ceramics will give a unique touch to your home with its standout leopard-shaped design.
Birch & Yarn green colourful painted planter
Prints and colour combine in this large graphic planter from Birch & Yarn.
Maddie Plant Store fluted vase-shaped plant pot
3D plant pots? Yes please! These uniquely designed pieces from Maddie Plant Store come in an assortment of juicy colours that will make a statement wherever they’re placed.
Audenza red luscious lips planter
This lip-shaped plant pot from Audenza is a great and playful way to add a pop of personality to your home and will be the topic of conversation for anyone who enters your space.
Fleur & Blossom sea shell pattern green indoor plant pot
We’re in love with the green embossed design of this planter from Fleur & Blossom. The glazed sea shell pattern is great for helping to create a calmer feel to your home.
Fleur & Blossom sea shell pattern green indoor plant pot at Etsy, from £10.99
Images: courtesy of brands
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and women’s issues. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.
