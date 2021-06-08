In the same way, picking the perfect plant pot to house your new leafy friend couldn’t be easier; as houseplants have grown in popularity, so too has the variety of plant pots on offer.

From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our plants are yet another way to add a splash of character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun.

Now that summer is here, one of the easiest ways to jazz up your space is with a quirky planter. If you can think of a design, chances are someone has made it – from cute animals to elegant faces, the days when pots were designed simply for functionality are long gone.

With that in mind, we hunted down some of the best novelty plant pots out there. From hand-painted designs to leopard-shaped vases, these planters take their inspiration from the most unexpected of places – and they’re absolutely fantastic.