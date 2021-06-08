playful plant pots collage

9 playful pots that will give your houseplants a quirky update

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Forget simple colour schemes and minimalist shapes: these novelty pots are designed to give your houseplants a quirky edge. 

It’s no secret that houseplants are the perfect way to add a bit of life to your home. Whether you’re short on space or looking for a plant that’s easy to care for, there really is something for everyone – even if you’re not particularly green-fingered

In the same way, picking the perfect plant pot to house your new leafy friend couldn’t be easier; as houseplants have grown in popularity, so too has the variety of plant pots on offer.

From classic ceramics to raised planters, the pots we use to display our plants are yet another way to add a splash of character to our interiors – and that’s what makes selecting them so fun. 

Now that summer is here, one of the easiest ways to jazz up your space is with a quirky planter. If you can think of a design, chances are someone has made it – from cute animals to elegant faces, the days when pots were designed simply for functionality are long gone. 

With that in mind, we hunted down some of the best novelty plant pots out there. From hand-painted designs to leopard-shaped vases, these planters take their inspiration from the most unexpected of places – and they’re absolutely fantastic.

You may also like

Houseplant basics: everything you need to know about buying, owning and caring for indoor plants

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and women’s issues. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.

Recommended by Lauren Geall