Whether your wake-up drink of choice is a coffee in a capacious cup or a tea in a tiny cup, if you’re in the habit of enjoying a hot drink first thing – or at any time of the day for that matter – then the chances are you are the proud owner of a mug or two.

But for tea-drinkers and coffee lovers alike, there’s one slight upgrade that you could make to your crockery arsenal that could – and will – seriously upgrade your drinking experience: an oversized mug.