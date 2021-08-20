All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget ornamental vases: the era of the XXL oversized vase is upon us. And they’re bigger – and better – than ever.
Once upon a time, vases were as dainty and delicate as the bouquets of flowers which filled them; they were merely an accessory to a room, rather than the focal point of a space.
But now, in the age of cluttercore and all of the wonderfully kitsch haphazardness it brings with it, interiors is about making a splash, a statement. It’s about stamping your personality firmly on what makes your space yours, and how you can distinguish your home from another.
Which brings me to vases; for those who are in the (frankly eye-wateringly expensive) habit of filling a home with fresh flowers, it’s time to leave your pokey vase by the door and turn your attention instead to an attention-grabbing, statement-making XXL oversized vase. One which hosts flowers with as much gusto and personality as the blooms themselves.
The best part is that even for those on a budget, all an oversized vase needs to bring it to life is a big bouquet of dried flowers, and it works as effectively at making a statement. So, what’re you waiting for? Here are a few of our favourites.
Raawii Strøm large ceramic vase
This large and roomy vase is crying out to be displayed as a centrepiece in a minimalist’s home: if the tangerine-tone isn’t for you, then opt for the brand’s forest green or ink black options instead.
Shop Raawii Strøm large ceramic vase at Matches Fashion, £75
Vaisselle Genie in a Bottle floral vase
As beautiful and ornate-looking as you’d expect from Liberty London, this handpainted vase will stand the test of time. A seriously timeless work of art.
Shop Vaisselle Genie in a Bottle floral vase at Liberty London, £75
Flowerbx large apothecary vase
Not only do they craft some of the most wondrous and show-stopping bouquets in the fresh flower game, but Flowerbx also sell some of the best, and roomiest, vases, too.
Hay Splash round vase
This speckled vase is a maximalist’s dream: simply pair with equally as kaleidoscopic flowers, and just watch as it elevates your living space.
Perch & Parrow Prado grey tall vase
A seriously sculptural vase, this tall and grey number would contrast effortlessly with a bouquet of brightly-coloured blooms.
Cavendish Home Rigola large round vase
Perfect for displaying in a hallway as a statement in and of itself, this large round vase is timeless and achingly chic.
H&M large glass vase
As minimal and chic as you’d expect from the purveyor of pared-back Scandinavian minimalism, H&M’s creamy-coloured vase is perfect for not attracting *too* much attention.
Gallery Gifts Manhattan vase
A work of art in and of itself, this chic vase is crying out to be displayed front and centre.
Hay Moroccan large vase
The colour of the sea we wish we were wading in, this two-tone Hay vase is everything a bathroom or spare room needs to inject a healthy dose of sunny weather-inspired colour.
Images: courtesy of brands.