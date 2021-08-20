Once upon a time, vases were as dainty and delicate as the bouquets of flowers which filled them; they were merely an accessory to a room, rather than the focal point of a space.

But now, in the age of cluttercore and all of the wonderfully kitsch haphazardness it brings with it, interiors is about making a splash, a statement. It’s about stamping your personality firmly on what makes your space yours, and how you can distinguish your home from another.

Which brings me to vases; for those who are in the (frankly eye-wateringly expensive) habit of filling a home with fresh flowers, it’s time to leave your pokey vase by the door and turn your attention instead to an attention-grabbing, statement-making XXL oversized vase. One which hosts flowers with as much gusto and personality as the blooms themselves.

The best part is that even for those on a budget, all an oversized vase needs to bring it to life is a big bouquet of dried flowers, and it works as effectively at making a statement. So, what’re you waiting for? Here are a few of our favourites.