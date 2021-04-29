JD Williams set of 2 geometric print outdoor seat pads

9 outdoor seat cushions for comfier and more stylish alfresco dining

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Make sure you’re sitting comfortably and in style with these pretty outdoor seat cushions

We’ve done a hell of a lot of sitting over the past couple of years, but have we really and truly done it in style? If you’ve found your home lacking on the seat cushion front, then most probably not.

For there’s a chair and then there’s a seat-cushion-clad chair – and there’s a big difference between the two. Perhaps you’ve got hard wooden kitchen chairs that you suspect are the source of your newfound back pain, or maybe you’ve copped yourself a set of garden chairs that feel about as comfortable as sitting on a bed of needles; whatever your seating scenario, a cushion is the answer. 

But make no mistake: these aren’t just any old cushions, these are possibly the prettiest bottom-warmers on the market – and we’ve selected nine outdoor seat cushions that are sure to have you sitting pretty and comfortably. 

You may also like

11 ruffle cushions to add a subtle yet chic feel to your space

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Naomi May