We’ve done a hell of a lot of sitting over the past couple of years, but have we really and truly done it in style? If you’ve found your home lacking on the seat cushion front, then most probably not.

For there’s a chair and then there’s a seat-cushion-clad chair – and there’s a big difference between the two. Perhaps you’ve got hard wooden kitchen chairs that you suspect are the source of your newfound back pain, or maybe you’ve copped yourself a set of garden chairs that feel about as comfortable as sitting on a bed of needles; whatever your seating scenario, a cushion is the answer.