All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Make sure you’re sitting comfortably and in style with these pretty outdoor seat cushions
We’ve done a hell of a lot of sitting over the past couple of years, but have we really and truly done it in style? If you’ve found your home lacking on the seat cushion front, then most probably not.
For there’s a chair and then there’s a seat-cushion-clad chair – and there’s a big difference between the two. Perhaps you’ve got hard wooden kitchen chairs that you suspect are the source of your newfound back pain, or maybe you’ve copped yourself a set of garden chairs that feel about as comfortable as sitting on a bed of needles; whatever your seating scenario, a cushion is the answer.
But make no mistake: these aren’t just any old cushions, these are possibly the prettiest bottom-warmers on the market – and we’ve selected nine outdoor seat cushions that are sure to have you sitting pretty and comfortably.
Toast lattice spot ikat chair cushion
This hand-dyed and handwoven cushion features comfortable cotton wadding that is perfect for a garden bench.
Furn Aruba twin pack seat pads jaffa/teal
Add some summery colour to your balcony with this burnt orange design, which features a contrasting coloured teal pom-pom edging and a reversible seat pad.
H&M striped seat cushion
If you’re a fan of the coastal grandmother trend, then this striped H&M seat cushion is the epitome of that style and is sure to add beach house vibes to your decor.
Arket seat cushion
For a chic minimalist take on the seat cushion, opt for this olive green option from Arket, with a woven shell fabric of organic cotton and padding made from recycled polyester.
Graham and Green retro matchbox seat pads
Inject a healthy dose of retro-inspired goodness with these quirky pinched seat pads that feature colourful designs inspired by vintage matchboxes.
Sophie Allport peony chair pad
Cottagecore lovers will appreciate this pretty seat cushion, which is designed with glorious peony blooms that are perfect for upping your alfresco dining game.
Tikauo eco-friendly seat pad
Go eco-friendly with your interiors with this Tikauo recycled cotton seat pad, which takes inspiration from Moroccan geometric design and adds a chic ambience to any outdoor space.
JD Williams set of 2 geometric print outdoor seat pads
Bring a cheery feel to your outdoor decor with these white and yellow geometric print seat pads.
Shop JD Williams set of 2 geometric print outdoor seat pads, £27
Dibor all season weather-resistant seat pads
These lightweight seat cushions come in a cute floral print that will add a country-style feel to your interiors.
Shop Dibor all season weather-resistant seat pads from Not On The High Street, £26
Images: courtesy of brands
Naomi May
Meet the female-founded brand that sells everything from crockery to cushions
10 colourful and one-of-a-kind handmade cushions from independent makers
9 stylish seat cushions for comfier dining (especially outdoors)
This chic pillow trend is set to transform your bedroom instantly