These cool, new paint brands will have you picking up a paintbrush in no time.
There’s something exciting happening in the paint industry. It’s a market that’s been dominated by the same ol’ names for years, but in 2020 we’re seeing an influx of young blood. And let us tell you, these new kids on the block are something to shout about.
Stylish and independent, these new names are embracing millennial women and inspiring them to pick up a paint brush and try DIY for themselves. They prioritise beautiful packaging, modern websites and on-point social media platforms that are filled with ideas for decorating your place – whether that be a home you own or making your rented room feel special with a coat of paint.
They also know what’s up when it comes to colour. From piercing jade greens to chic neutrals and the perfect blush pink, we think you’ll find something you instantly love scrolling through these shade options.
Here are three brands that have launched recently, cater brilliantly to women and are undeniably cool. We predict you’ll be painting your bedroom by the weekend.
Pickleson Paint Co.
We fell for Pickleson Paint Co. as soon as we saw the brand’s gorgeous pink paint tins. Seriously, we didn’t care what was in them, we just wanted the tin as an ornament.
Luckily, the paint kept inside is equally as covetable. Pickleson emphasises that their paints give great coverage, dry quickly, are non-toxic and the colours they stock are bang on trend.
From artichoke blue to Roman green and Budapest pink, these are the shades you’d totally expect to be on the walls of the quirky little hotel you’re hankering over on Instagram.
Pickleson also provides a request service, which allows you to pick a quantity and finish before discussing with the team exactly you had in mind so they can help make your dream happen.
Launching only a month ago, the brand is founded by Rachael and her partner Alex, who recognised a lack of beautifully designed and truly sustainable options in the paint industry and with their combined love of interiors decided to start Pickleson, which we’re already huge fans of.
Request your own colour at Pickleson Paint Company, from £37
Clare
Nicole Gibbons is an interior designer whose expertise has been featured by the likes of The Oprah Winfrey Network, and after years in the business realised that there was a gap in the market for a smart, stylish paint brand – so she filled it with Clare.
Clare aims to make your life as easy as possible. After working in the interiors business, Gibbons knows that flawless service and anticipating a customer’s needs is a must, so she created options like fuss-free peel on paint samples which mean you can test your colour anywhere in your room, in different light and next to certain pieces of furniture. No more fiddly, tiny paint pot samples for you!
These paints are also Zero VOC* and GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means they’re scientifically tested to meet the world’s most stringent standards for low chemical emissions and support healthier indoor air quality.
Lick Home
Lick Home is a just-on-the-scene paint brand which launched the day the UK went into lockdown, ready for all those would-be DIY pros to do up the homes they’d be spending the next few months looking at.
The first thing that makes Lick different is its aesthetic, and we don’t mean what’s in the pot. From the website to the brand’s social media presence, Lick is a breath of fresh air thanks to its easy to use platforms. This brand feels modern and switched on to what customers want in 2020.
Of course, the colours are divine, too. The collection is small, so if you were looking for a pink shade, for example, Lick currently lists only three options. Similarly, in their range of yellow tones you’ll find two options, and for lilac, just one. But there’s much more choice when it comes to neutral colours, while the green and blue spectrum spans 20 different shades.
Images: Pickleson Paint Co. / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.