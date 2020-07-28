There’s something exciting happening in the paint industry. It’s a market that’s been dominated by the same ol’ names for years, but in 2020 we’re seeing an influx of young blood. And let us tell you, these new kids on the block are something to shout about.

Stylish and independent, these new names are embracing millennial women and inspiring them to pick up a paint brush and try DIY for themselves. They prioritise beautiful packaging, modern websites and on-point social media platforms that are filled with ideas for decorating your place – whether that be a home you own or making your rented room feel special with a coat of paint.

They also know what’s up when it comes to colour. From piercing jade greens to chic neutrals and the perfect blush pink, we think you’ll find something you instantly love scrolling through these shade options.