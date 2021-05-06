Fed up with the same four walls you’ve been cocooned in for much of the past year? Join the club. It’s time for a springtime spruce, and we’ve got just the decoration for you: a wall fan.

The perfect way to weave texture into your living space, these are ornately folded and crafted fans, which take pride of place on your walls. Some are made from paper, and some from bamboo, and they generally have tassels in their middle which hang decoratively.