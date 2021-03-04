We’re officially in March and spring is getting closer and closer. And with that comes a newfound desire to switch up our interiors and ditch the warm, neutral colours and heavy fabrics that kept us warm over the winter in favour of easy-breezy materials in lighter hues – and we have just the thing in mind.

Nothing screams spring like pastel bedding, especially duvet covers, bed sheets and cushions in soft, sugary shades.

They’re a springtime favourite and will uplift any bedroom, no matter your space or budget, making it the perfect trend to incorporate into your home this season.

Whatever shade you pick, from strawberry ice cream to lemon sorbet, we’ve found the best pastel bedding that’ll make breakfast in bed and early nights even more appealing.