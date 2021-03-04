All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From strawberry ice cream to lemon sorbet, these pastel bedding sets will give your bedroom a spring makeover.
We’re officially in March and spring is getting closer and closer. And with that comes a newfound desire to switch up our interiors and ditch the warm, neutral colours and heavy fabrics that kept us warm over the winter in favour of easy-breezy materials in lighter hues – and we have just the thing in mind.
Nothing screams spring like pastel bedding, especially duvet covers, bed sheets and cushions in soft, sugary shades.
They’re a springtime favourite and will uplift any bedroom, no matter your space or budget, making it the perfect trend to incorporate into your home this season.
Whatever shade you pick, from strawberry ice cream to lemon sorbet, we’ve found the best pastel bedding that’ll make breakfast in bed and early nights even more appealing.
Made Zana stonewashed cotton duvet and two pillowcases
This pink, 100% organic cotton bed set makes sleeping feel that little bit better and is available in double, kingsize and super kingsize.
Shop Made Zana stonewashed cotton duvet and 2 pillowcases, £42
Dusk Valencia duvet cover in sage
Convert your bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary with this sage-green Dusk Valencia duvet cover, inspired by the breathtaking Spanish mountains.
Made from 50% linen and 50% cotton, this duvet cover is guaranteed to soothe the soul with a truly serene bedroom feel.
Homescapes pastel yellow Egyptian cotton duvet cover and pillowcases
Nothing says spring like the colour yellow – and this Egyptian cotton duvet cover and pillowcase is the perfect addition to any bedroom that needs a little hotel quality luxury.
Shop Homescapes pastel yellow Egyptian cotton duvet cover and pillowcases, £49.99
Urban Outfitters dreamy duvet cover set with reusable drawstring bag
Sleep peacefully with this dreamy cover and pillowcase set that comes in a watercolour pattern and will be a great fit for your sleeping space.
Shop Urban Outfitters dreamy duvet cover set with reusable drawstring bag, £36
H&M Home cotton double/king duvet cover set
This lilac hue looks so good with pastel yellow, soft pink or pistachio. Get this duvet cover and play around with different block colours and printed throws and pillows.
Dunelm Zane stripe turmeric duvet cover and pillowcase set
This simple yet bold duvet cover and pillowcase set comes in a wide stripe design on one side with a smaller stripe on the reverse.
Shop Dunelm Zane stripe turmeric duvet cover and pillowcase set, £10
Toast organic cotton ticking stripe duvet cover
Relax in bed with this duvet set made from weighty, organic cotton in a traditional woven ticking stripe design.
The Linen Yard Holbury mélange stripe duvet cover set in ochre
This duvet cover set is both classic and contemporary, with a subtle mélange print and woven striped design in a pastel yellow hue.
Shop The Linen Yard Holbury mélange stripe duvet cover set in ochre, £24
Wallace Cotton purity organic cotton duvet set
Sleep better in this cotton duvet set, made from certified organic cotton and available in simple fresh white or reversible stripe designs.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
Home and interiors
Pastel-toned pans are taking Instagram by storm – these are our 9 favourites
Interior design
“How I refurbished my Victorian property with pastel colours and retro patterns”
Interior design
“How I renovated my entire house using only pretty pastel colours”
Life
9 pastel homeware to update your home for spring