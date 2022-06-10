Inject personality into your home with customised cafetieres, monogrammed napkins and slogan neon signs.
The trend for customisation shows no signs of abating. It’s everywhere, from the juices we drink (add an extra wheatgrass shot? sure!) and the supplements we take to the beauty products we use and even the beautiful furnishings and homewares we fill our surroundings with.
And who can blame us for wanting something a bit special with our own stamp or signature these days? Lockdowns had us staring at the four walls in a whole new way and lots of us are now working from home full time. Spending more time in our houses and flats is part of the new normal, and many are embracing staying in as the new going out (it’s a damn sight cheaper).
As well as all the usual ways we make our homes our own – pictures of loved ones, trinkets from our travels, kids’ art stuck to the fridge – the interiors world has lots of really special offerings for people who like it custom.
Here are 13 of our favourite buys that can be tailored to you…
Personalised Liberty fabric framed picture
An attention grabbing piece of customised art in classic Liberty Print? Yes please. All you have to do is think of what words or date you want it personalised with.
Shop Catherine Colebrook Personalised Liberty Fabric Framed Picture at The Drop, £58
D8 Design Co. personalised candles
Make an anniversary, birthday or any occasion special and memorable with a sustainable, refillable candle from this chic, independent Irish brand.
Personalised rustic wooden serving board
How fancy is a custom charcuterie or cheese board? Made from reclaimed, recycled wood, choose your size and inscription to make this your own (or add a message for a friend and make it a thoughtful gift). Pretty and practical.
Shop Fern & Thistle personalised rustic wooden serving board at The Drop, £32
BBloomEmbroidery monogrammed linen napkinsLinen isn’t cheap, but a set of beautiful monogrammed napkins will last forever. Choose your own colour (down to the thread), add your initials and never use kitchen towels again.
Concrete & Cacti Dog Bowl
You know your furry friend loves a bit of luxury, so treat them to one of these sturdy and stylish concrete dog bowls with their name etched on it. Who’s a good boy!
Happy Neon custom neon sign
The clever and enlightened people at Happy Neon let you customise your own neon sign online. You could have your brand logo hanging in your home office, turn your own artwork into neon or quite literally see your name in lights.
Fawn & Thistle personalised initial leopard mug
Who would dare steal your mug when it’s this bold leopard print beauty with your initials writ large! Enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon tea in this gorgeous mug designed here in the UK. Put the kettle on!
Shop Fawn & Thistle personalised initial leopard mug at The Drop, £12.50
The Alphabet Shop personalised cafetiere
Coffee connoisseurs – this is what is missing from your life/kitchen. This engraved cafetiere will make mornings feel a touch fancier – and anything that makes mornings more bearable is fine by us. Choose the message you want engraved on the wooden handle for your next caffeine kick.
Shop Alphabet Shop personalised cafetiere at Not On The High Street, £36
Rose Works LDN personalised terrazzo Tray
We love these Rose Works LDN’s made-to-order terrazzo trays – pick your own colour and words and it’s also totally up to you what you choose to stash in them (but if you need inspo, we use them for holding house keys, lipstick, hair clips, necklaces, spare change…)
Shop Rose Works LDN personalised Terrazzo Tray at The Drop, £25
Sophia Victoria Joy personalised enamel pie dish
Pie is special enough as it is (sweet or savoury, both delicious) but how about making it even better with this enamel pie dish for the cook in your life. Just add your ‘baked by’ message. Cute as pie.
Shop Sophia Victoria Joy personalised enamel pie dish at Not On The High Street, £15
Little Karma Co. initial candle
There is something so soothing about lighting a candle in the evening and putting your feet up, so why not indulge a little extra with a pretty initialled candle from Buckinghamshire-born lifestyle brand Little Karma Co. The refillable candles come in fragrant bergamot and rose geranium, soothing eucalyptus and lime, and fresh lemongrass and ginger. So good it counts as self-care.
Shop Little Karma Co personalised initial refillable candle at The Drop, £13
