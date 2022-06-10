The trend for customisation shows no signs of abating. It’s everywhere, from the juices we drink (add an extra wheatgrass shot? sure!) and the supplements we take to the beauty products we use and even the beautiful furnishings and homewares we fill our surroundings with.

And who can blame us for wanting something a bit special with our own stamp or signature these days? Lockdowns had us staring at the four walls in a whole new way and lots of us are now working from home full time. Spending more time in our houses and flats is part of the new normal, and many are embracing staying in as the new going out (it’s a damn sight cheaper).