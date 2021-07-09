All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget your hand-painted or your scented candles and instead look to the pillar candle for your next flaming hot investment.
We love their ability to elevate our tablescapes like no other, but in the realm of candles, not all were created equally.
There are the ornately painted ones, the sculptural ones, the scented ones – the list really does go on – but there’s a new family of candles coming for the crown: pillar candles.
Chunkier and curvier than most, and generally in an array of kaleidoscopic and swirly shades, these candles mean business and have been lighting up all manner of Instagram feeds as they gain popularity. Their virtue lies in the fact that you need fewer to make a table pop; just two or three pillar candles and just look how much life they lend your space, and so effortlessly too.
Feeling tempted to light it up with your own flaming hot pillar candles? Here are a few of our favourites.
British Colour Standard striped pillar candle
All things big and bright and beautiful, this chunky pillar candle is wonderful for adding a splash of colour to a home.
Shop British Colour Standard striped pillar candle at Liberty London, £20
Pink Stories dip dye pillar candle
Tie-dye isn’t just for clothes, it’s coming for our homeware too. If it’s too garish in the form of a tablecloth or curtains, then instead look to a candle.
Shop Pink Stories dip dye pillar candle at London Works, £15.90
Flamingo Candles Beverly Hills marble print candle
Is it possible for a perfect candle to exist? Apparently so, just ask Flamingo Candles, whose swirly marble candles are flamin’ hot fun personified.
Shop Flamingo Candles Beverly Hills marble print candle, £12
Sadler Jones pillar candle set
Fashion’s having a love-in with lilac at the moment and so too, it would appear, is homeware. This duo of pillar candles is a lovely way of embracing the tonal trend.
Mrs. Alice spring green set of 4 pillar candles
One for every room of the house, this quartet of pistachio-toned candles are as pretty as they are practical.
Hay medium pillar candle
Hay knows its way around a covetable homewares piece like no other and this tiered candle is proof. Who knew a candle could be such a conversation starter?
John Lewis & Partners rustic pillar candle
If your colour palette at home is more minimal, then look to John Lewis & Partners’ ivory pillar candles, which will look sensational when lit in a group of the same.
Willow & Wolf tall pillar candle
Don’t just opt for short candles, adopt tall ones too so as to create a layered effect as part of your tablescape.
AgaMakesCandles pastel pillar candle
Swirly wirly and all kinds of fabulous, these homespun candles are a delightfully kitschy take on the classic pillar candle.
