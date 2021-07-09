Pillar candles are the style to know now

9 pillar candles to add to your collection now

Forget your hand-painted or your scented candles and instead look to the pillar candle for your next flaming hot investment.

We love their ability to elevate our tablescapes like no other, but in the realm of candles, not all were created equally. 

There are the ornately painted ones, the sculptural ones, the scented ones – the list really does go on – but there’s a new family of candles coming for the crown: pillar candles

Chunkier and curvier than most, and generally in an array of kaleidoscopic and swirly shades, these candles mean business and have been lighting up all manner of Instagram feeds as they gain popularity. Their virtue lies in the fact that you need fewer to make a table pop; just two or three pillar candles and just look how much life they lend your space, and so effortlessly too.

Feeling tempted to light it up with your own flaming hot pillar candles? Here are a few of our favourites.

