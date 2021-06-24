Pink vases are going to up your floristry game

These pink vases are sure to put a smile on your face

Don’t settle for bland beiges or naff neutrals; these vases follow the gamut of pink and are downright picture-perfect.

When it comes to vases in which to house your favourite flowers – whether fresh or stylistically dried – there is a wealth of choice.

From those that look like heads and faces for characterful décor, to teeny tiny glass vases, there really is something for everyone, but now, there’s a colour dictating which vase is in and which vase is very much out.  

For this summer, as we prepare to host guests in the comfort of our own homes once again, it’s all about housing our flowers in blooming wonderful, punchy pink vases. If you’re more of a minimalist though, fear not, for the spectrum of pink vases spans the entire gamut, from blush to Pepto Bismol shades of popping pink. These are some of our favourite pink vases to buy now. 

