Don’t settle for bland beiges or naff neutrals; these vases follow the gamut of pink and are downright picture-perfect.
When it comes to vases in which to house your favourite flowers – whether fresh or stylistically dried – there is a wealth of choice.
From those that look like heads and faces for characterful décor, to teeny tiny glass vases, there really is something for everyone, but now, there’s a colour dictating which vase is in and which vase is very much out.
For this summer, as we prepare to host guests in the comfort of our own homes once again, it’s all about housing our flowers in blooming wonderful, punchy pink vases. If you’re more of a minimalist though, fear not, for the spectrum of pink vases spans the entire gamut, from blush to Pepto Bismol shades of popping pink. These are some of our favourite pink vases to buy now.
Anna Philip London Yoga vase
This cool sculptural vase is transparent and crying out to be filled with just a few dainty flowers. Be careful not to overpower its slightness with too many blooms though, the fewer, the better with this one.
Anna + Nina glass vase fiesta pink
Perfect for contrasting and clashing against other coloured glass vases and candles, this fiesta number from Anna + Nina is blooming marvelous.
Shop Anna + Nina glass vase fiesta pink at Liberty London, £21.95
Hay orange and pink Moroccan glass vase
For the interior maximalists among us, embrace clashing colours of orange and pink in this chic and chunky vase.
Shop Hay orange and pink Moroccan glass vase at Browns Fashion, £65
Klimchi Rosaline hobnail jug
Get you a vase that can double as a jug; this pretty pale pink is the colour of rosé and would make a lovely home for the funkiest of flowers.
Marimekko pink flower vase
For those who prefer a more minimal interiors theme, this barely-there blush vase courtesy of Finnish brand Marimekko is crying out for a spot in your home.
Bahne vase droplet tricolour
With a pretty gradient of pink to red, this droplet vase is as fun as it is functional. Simply pop in a bunch of summer-ready daisies, and you’ll be good to go.
Raawi Strøm large vase
Innovatively designed by Nicholai Wiig Hansen, nothing comes close to Raawi’s cool, calm and collected Strøm collection; its timeless yet trendy matte pink vase is proof.
Images: courtesy of brands.