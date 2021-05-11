Whether you’ve resumed your former status of hostess with the mostest or are continuing to keep things small and to your household only, the chances are that you’ve spent an awful long time eating at the same dining table over the past year.

Time to spruce things up? We think so. And where better place to start than the throne upon which your plate rests; a placemat? Long gone are the days when old raggedy mats would do, now it’s all about tablescaping and ensuring that your table is as stylish as it can possibly be, so only the most playful and joyous placemats will now suffice.