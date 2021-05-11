From wonderful woven offerings to fashionable fabric mats, these are the placemats you need to up your tablescaping game.
Whether you’ve resumed your former status of hostess with the mostest or are continuing to keep things small and to your household only, the chances are that you’ve spent an awful long time eating at the same dining table over the past year.
Time to spruce things up? We think so. And where better place to start than the throne upon which your plate rests; a placemat? Long gone are the days when old raggedy mats would do, now it’s all about tablescaping and ensuring that your table is as stylish as it can possibly be, so only the most playful and joyous placemats will now suffice.
For zany and kitschy placemats to spice up your table, look no further than conscious label The Jacksons, whose rainbow-printed mats are as picture-perfect as they come; on the other hand, however, if you’re among those who prefer their spreads a little more demure, look to Velvet Victoria Home whose mellow yellow linen mats are among some of the best in the game. Here are just a few of our favourite playful placemats to buy now.
Villeroy & Boch Spring Awakening cotton placemat
Spring has sprung! And so why not bring spring inside to your dining table as well? These classic floral placemats are not only adorable but they can also be thrown in with your washing once you’re finished with them.
Shop Villeroy & Boch Spring Awakening cotton placemat , £9.90
The Jacksons rainbow woven placemat
The Jacksons’ kitschy woven placemats are serious tablescaping gold. Whether you opt for our favourite, the rainbow, or the lobster or radish, or all three, they’re sure to guarantee you a playful table.
Handmade Moroccan placemats
With pretty tassel detailing, these handmade placemats can be crafted in any colour you fancy. Feeling daring? Why not get one in every colour of the rainbow!
Anthropologie Posie gingham placemat
Have you ever seen a prettier placemat? We thought not. This picture-perfect pastel cotton offering from Anthropologie is a real winner, and it comes in a vibrant and zesty pink too.
Velvet Victoria Home Capri placemat
Crafted from Italian linen, these playful yellow placemats are crying out to be adopted as part of your kitchenware arsenal. When styling your table, keep it as fun and bright as possible.
Oka set of four Longshaw placemats
A quartet of funky sculptural placemats comes by way of Oka. This set of four were named after the reportedly ‘enchanted’ forest of Longshaw and feature a repeating tree cross-section design.
Ames Jipi place mat
This magenta-hued set of six placemats is the perfect offering for somebody with a more muted interiors theme. For anybody looking to push the boat out further, look to the brand’s green or orange offerings.
Podevache Bright Sunset placemat
The sweetest injection of colour on your table can come by way of a fun and funky placemat, so don’t shy away from embracing colour. We love these zingy yellow circles of joy.
Anna + Nina tulip-print cotton placematThis photogenic floral placemat is one of the best we’ve found, with its tulip shape and pretty pink pattern. Perfect for once the sun puts her hat on again.
Teodora Seletti hybrid placemat
For those who prefer a quirky interior and table spread, these kooky 50/50 mats from Teodora Seletti will certainly do the trick.
Urembosandals woven placemats
Perfect to bring a healthy dose of pizzazz to a table, these blue and green woven placemats are made by artisans in Nairobi and are some of the coolest we’ve seen in a while.
Images: courtesy of brands