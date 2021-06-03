From mirrors and lampshades to cushions and stools, these are the best raffia pieces to buy now.
As we gear up for a sun-drenched summer (here’s hoping!), it pays to look around your home and consider the furniture that decorates it. After all, the sunny season goes hand in hand with hosting and, after a year spent with only our bubbles for company, let’s push the boat out, shall we?
The best – and often easiest – way of stylising your space is by injecting a healthy dose of woven furniture, with raffia being one of a handful of chosen textures amongst those in the know.
Indeed, raffia has a storied history in the world of interior design. In the mid-18th and early 19th centuries, raffia became synonymous with the tropics, as the woven pieces, which are generally made from straw, managed to survive the blistering heat without cracking. Today, raffia pieces are loved in both balmy and more temperate climes as a way of injecting a necessary dose of cool into a home. Tempted? These are the best raffia pieces to buy now.
Sun and Day scallop raffia lampshade
Let the light in with this pretty woven lampshade, which will look lovely in either a bedroom, living space or even a kitchen!
Cabana woven-raffia small bread basket
If you’re in the market for injecting a dose of colour into your kitchen, then look to this zesty orange-hued raffia bread basket, which is minimalist yet simultaneously impactful.
Our Lovely Goods hanging raffia bowls
Handmade by local artisans in Abuja, Nigeria, these hanging bowls can double as either a storage space in your kitchen for fruit and vegetables or an imaginative place for plants to live.
Moanna & Co raffia cushion
Raffia’s not just for furniture, and these cool and comfy cushions are proof. They’ll look perfect against a minimalist backdrop and amongst a pared-back living space.
Zenkesh glass jug with braided raffia
Keep hydrated in style, with this smart glass jug that comes complete with a funky raffia casing, which is handmade in Morocco.
Rope wicker raffia beanbag
Few beanbags come prettier than this raffia offering, which can also handily double as a bedside table. Made from natural raffia, the beanbag is as comfortable as it is practical.
Brick raffia lampshades
Coloured raffia is a thing too! And these terracotta-hued lampshades are the perfect way of ushering it into your home.
Bazar Bizar raffia shaggy stool
Put your feet up and relax or, if you prefer, stack your magazines or books up on this fun and functional woven rattan stool.
Rowen & Wren handwoven raffia placemats
Set your place at the table with these minimalistic placemats, which are handwoven from Madagascan-raffia.
Maisons du Monde round raffia mirror
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the coolest of them all? Well, if we’re being honest, it’s this raffia-trimmed one, isn’t it?
The Holding Company Oxford raffia container
This pretty and practical raffia basket is perfect for hiding knick knacks around the house, or housing your newest plant baby.
