As we gear up for a sun -drenched summer (here’s hoping!), it pays to look around your home and consider the furniture that decorates it. After all, the sunny season goes hand in hand with hosting and, after a year spent with only our bubbles for company, let’s push the boat out, shall we?

The best – and often easiest – way of stylising your space is by injecting a healthy dose of woven furniture, with raffia being one of a handful of chosen textures amongst those in the know.

Indeed, raffia has a storied history in the world of interior design. In the mid-18th and early 19th centuries, raffia became synonymous with the tropics, as the woven pieces, which are generally made from straw, managed to survive the blistering heat without cracking. Today, raffia pieces are loved in both balmy and more temperate climes as a way of injecting a necessary dose of cool into a home. Tempted? These are the best raffia pieces to buy now.