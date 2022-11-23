scandi homeware collage

11 Scandinavian homeware buys for a minimalist decor look

Posted by and for Home and interiors

Inject a Scandi feel into your space with these 11 homeware buys.

When it comes to interior design, Scandinavians know what’s up. From Stockholm to Copenhagen, our northern European cousins just have a knack for creating sleek, stylish aesthetics, whether it’s fun but functional storage, quality furniture or artsy ceramics

Just as we’ve become obsessed with Scandi lifestyle practices such as hygge, we’re also increasingly keen on adopting their decor skills, too. 

So, here we’ve curated an edit of our 11 favourite homeware pieces designed and made by Scandinavian brands that are perfect for finessing a minimalist decor look.

  • Anna Bülow smoke screen art print

    This art print by Anna Bülow incorporates a painted motif that blends harmoniously into the setting.

    Shop Anna Bülow smoke screen art print, £33.40

    BUY NOW

  • Arne Jacobsen city hall table clock

    Wake up in style with this table clock from Arne Jacobsen. Choose from four chic and complementary colours, and watch (no pun intended) how it adds a sleek feel to your bedside table.

    Shop Arne Jacobsen city hall table clock, £97.74

    BUY NOW

  • Bjørn Wiinblad Eva vase

    Danish artist Bjørn Wiinblad is known for fairytale female figures and intricate floral patterns – like this playful Eva vase.

    Shop Bjørn Wiinblad Eva vase at Connox, £36.97

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

