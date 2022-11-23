All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Inject a Scandi feel into your space with these 11 homeware buys.
When it comes to interior design, Scandinavians know what’s up. From Stockholm to Copenhagen, our northern European cousins just have a knack for creating sleek, stylish aesthetics, whether it’s fun but functional storage, quality furniture or artsy ceramics.
Just as we’ve become obsessed with Scandi lifestyle practices such as hygge, we’re also increasingly keen on adopting their decor skills, too.
So, here we’ve curated an edit of our 11 favourite homeware pieces designed and made by Scandinavian brands that are perfect for finessing a minimalist decor look.
Anna Bülow smoke screen art print
This art print by Anna Bülow incorporates a painted motif that blends harmoniously into the setting.
Arne Jacobsen city hall table clock
Wake up in style with this table clock from Arne Jacobsen. Choose from four chic and complementary colours, and watch (no pun intended) how it adds a sleek feel to your bedside table.
Bjørn Wiinblad Eva vase
Danish artist Bjørn Wiinblad is known for fairytale female figures and intricate floral patterns – like this playful Eva vase.
Brita Sweden pop blanket
Add a pop of colour to your bedroom with this blanket from Brita Sweden. The blanket is made of the softest Norwegian lambswool, which is dyed with eco-friendly inks and finished with stitched edging.
Wesley Walters & Salla Luhtasela Aino mirror
Add this mini mirror to your bedside table, shelf or cabinet – the design features a round frame wedged into a wooden base so it can stand safely on any surface.
Shop Wesley Walters & Salla Luhtasela Aino mirror at Skagerak, £125
Emma von Brömssen botanical cup
Sip from this gorgeous mug designed by Emma von Brömssen. The cup features an elegant nature motif with a piercing blue design set against a pristine white backdrop.
H&M Home wool-blend blanket
Cosy up at home with this subtle wool-blend print blanket from H&M.
Hay WS chamber vase
House your flowers in this unique chamber vase from Hay, which is sure to be a great sculptural addition to your space.
Humdakin knitted dishcloth
One can never have too many dishcloths, and these cloths from Danish brand Humadakin come in a soft knitted fabric in various colours.
Design House Stockholm knot cushion
Ditch boring cushion designs for this standout knot cushion from Design House Stockholm. The sculptural design comes in a variety of hues that are perfect for your sofa.
Ferm Living Chambray shower curtain
Amp up your shower curtain game with this Ferm Living design that resembles a regular curtain and gives your bathroom a more elegant touch.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
