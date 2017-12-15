The best sentimental gifts to show someone you care

Traditionally, Christmas is not only the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most expensive.

There’s the cost of travelling to see family, the credit card bill for Christmas dinner and festive nights out, and – of course – the money spent on presents. But sometimes the best Christmas gifts don’t cost much at all.

Earlier this month, Twitter user Hayley Webster perfectly summed up this sentiment by sharing the story of the best Christmas gift she ever received. In a thread of 18 tweets, she explained why a piece of sheet music that had cost just £1.50 had meant so much to her – the most important thing being that she felt ‘seen’.

“That gift, that one small thing, taught me what it means to be noticed for who you are,” said Webster. “Christmas is nothing to do with showing people you love them with big money spends.”