The best stationery advent calendars for Christmas 2021

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Countdown to Christmas in style with these beautiful stationery advent calendars.
As much as we love celebrating the day itself, there’s something extra special about the build-up to Christmas. And while the start of December may be some time away yet, that means we’ve already started thinking about one important detail: advent calendars.
Gone are the days when chocolate advent calendars reigned supreme – these days, finding an advent calendar that suits you and your interests is relatively easy. And that includes those of us who love nothing more than buying new stationery.
Alongside the wide array of stationery gifts on the market, there are a growing number of stationery advent calendars available to buy, each offering its own unique variety of pens, notepads, washi tape and more.
The only problem? Because there are still a limited number of stationery advent calendars on the market, they tend to sell out pretty fast – so you’ll need to act quickly to get your hands on one. Keep reading to check out our edit of the best calendars on the market for 2021.
P.S: we haven’t listed what comes in each of the calendars below (to allow you to maintain an element of surprise), but if you click through to each of the companies’ websites, you’ll be able to find more information.
Martha Brook 24 Days Of Stationery Advent Calendar
After yet another sell-out success last year, the team at Martha Brook is bringing back its stationery advent calendar once again for 2021 – and it looks incredible. With a design inspired by Matisse and his cut-out creations, the calendar comes with 24 days’ worth of stationery items just waiting to be uncovered.
And thanks to the company’s “love the planet” ethos, the calendar is also environmentally friendly – it’s partially made from disposable coffee cups and is 100% recyclable with no plastics. Plus, the team will be releasing a guide outlining “the myriad of different ways” the calendar’s packaging can be reused after Christmas.
Pre-order 24 Days Of Stationery Advent Calendar at Martha Brook (from 23 September), £89
Leaf Lane Studio 12 Days Of Stationery Advent Calendar
This adorable calendar from Leaf Lane Studio may only contain 12 days’ worth of stationery, but each item is full-sized, so you’re sure to get your money’s worth.
While details of what’s included in the box are purposely hidden on its website (although you can see the full list of items here), Leaf Lane Studio says the calendar has something to cover most of your stationery needs, including things to help you plan, make lists, scribble notes and more.
Pre-order 12 Days Of Stationery Advent Calendar at Leaf Lane Studio (for delivery in November), £72
Paperchase 24 Days Of Stationery Treats Advent Calendar
Paperchase’s stationery advent calendar has been known to sell out, so you’ll want to get your name on the waiting list if you want to secure one for 2021.
As well as boasting some seriously cute and colourful packaging, one of the best things about Paperchase’s offering is that it comes in at just £40 (despite including items worth £85) – perfect for those who don’t want to spend too much money on their festive countdown.
Join the waiting list for 24 Days Of Stationery Treats Advent Calendar at Paperchase, £40
Meticulous Ink & A Yarn Story 2021 Advent Calendar
If you’re on the hunt for a stationery advent calendar with a difference, this collab from Meticulous Ink and A Yarn Story could be right up your street.
Bringing together a collection of calligraphy and knitting-related gifts, the calendar is made up of 25 individually wrapped packages containing a series of bespoke items from the two brands, as well as some brand-new items created just for the calendar. In short, it’s a creative’s dream.
Pre-order 2021 Advent Calendar at A Yarn Story (for delivery by 1 December), £325
Main Image: Martha Brook
Images: courtesy of brands
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.