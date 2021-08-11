All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Bye-bye boring boxes; it’s time to adopt retro-inspired trunks for storing pieces in your home.
When it comes to home storage, it can be easy to revert to the stylistically simple options that can hide away effortlessly in cupboards.
But what if there was a different way, a better way, that could make your storage as much of a focal point in a room as a piece of furniture? Indeed, there is: a stylish storage trunk that attracts as much attention for its prettiness as it does for its practicality.
Whether you opt to stack them on top of each other or besides each other, storage trunks are the perfect way of stowing away your possessions in the most attractive way possible. An organised mess inside, but the undiscerning eye would be none the wiser. What could be better?
Maisons du Monde Barcelone yellow metal trunks
This canary yellow-toned duo of trunks is perfect for adding a splash of colour to a home. Stow away the madness, and allow the pretty boxes to do the talking for you.
BTFY teal & pink metal storage trunks
If you need storage for a bedroom, then these subtle-hued trunks are perfect for not attracting too much attention.
Oliver Bonas hammered gold metal trunks
For the bling-lovers, this duo of gold trunks will be perfect for adding a touch of metallic magic to a space.
VidaXL hand painted storage trunk
A hand-painted storage trunk will add a special touch to any home, especially when it’s as fun and colourful as this one.
Homes Direct storage trunks
This duo of storage trunks is simple and pared-back but seriously capacious, meaning you get plenty of room without having to compromise on style.
Made.com Gunner storage trunks
This trio of pastel-coloured trunks are as pretty as they are practical; stack them up either together or separately and allow them to hide your possessions in style.
BTFY dalmatian storage trunks
Animal print has never been cooler in the home, and these monochrome dalmatian print trunks are proof.
Cambridge Satchel Company Steamer trunk
For those who’d prefer their storage to fly under the radar, but still look lovely, this Cambridge Satchel Company iteration will be perfect.
Shropshire Design set of vintage Damier checkerboard trunks
Crafted in a vintage-inspired print, these classic trunks will stand the test of time in any home.
Shop Shropshire Design set of vintage Damier checkerboard trunks, £229
Images: courtesy of brands.