Give your bathroom a glowing over with these 8 stylish accessories

Inject a splash of colour or texture with a quick upgrade of your bathroom accessories.

Ah, bathrooms. They’re one of the hardest rooms in the house to give a good glowing over, particularly when you’re confined to a small space with a considerable lack of storage (anybody else feel my pain?)

Luckily for anybody (raise your hand!) whose bathrooms are on the pokey side, there are a slew of adorable accessories you can adopt to spice up your space. That no-doubt rusty toilet brush? Why not upgrade it after all; doesn’t it have the worst job of all of your bathroom utensils? That pint glass you stole from the pub and are now using as a toothpaste pot? It’s time to invest in a new one, and who said leopard print was out of the question? And lest we go forgetting the most godforsaken bathroom essential of all; the bath mat. Now let’s be honest, hasn’t yours seen better days? Just as we thought. 

To save you a job, we’ve rounded up the most stylish and fabulous bathroom accessories that money can buy. You and your bathroom can thank us later. 

  • Made Panthea tortoiseshell bathroom set

    Give your bathroom a fierce upgrade with these three-piece tortoiseshell set which includes a toilet brush, a soap dispenser and a toothbrush pot. Take a walk on the wild side. 

    Shop Made Panthea tortoiseshell bathroom set, £25

  • Soul & Soap oval terrazzo soap dish

    Don’t go forgetting the vessel your chunk of soap calls home, now. This pretty speckled offering from Soul & Soap is as fun as it is functional. 

    Shop Soul & Soap oval terrazzo soap dish, £13.99

  • Urban Outfitters Francesca soap dispenser

    Get that toothpaste-splattered plastic Carex bottle in the bin and replace it with a beautifully ornate hand-painted soap dispenser, thus masking the cheap liquid you choose to fill it with. It’s a win-win. 

    Shop Urban Outfitters Francesca soap dispenser, £16

  • Matalan chunky ceramic toilet brush

    Now don’t say we don’t do anything for you. You had no idea how much you needed a matte mustard toilet brush until right now, did you? Perfect for a zingy injection of colour. 

    Shop Matalan chunky ceramic toilet brush, £8

Images: courtesy of brands.

