Ah, bathrooms. They’re one of the hardest rooms in the house to give a good glowing over, particularly when you’re confined to a small space with a considerable lack of storage (anybody else feel my pain?)

Luckily for anybody (raise your hand!) whose bathrooms are on the pokey side, there are a slew of adorable accessories you can adopt to spice up your space. That no-doubt rusty toilet brush? Why not upgrade it after all; doesn’t it have the worst job of all of your bathroom utensils? That pint glass you stole from the pub and are now using as a toothpaste pot? It’s time to invest in a new one, and who said leopard print was out of the question? And lest we go forgetting the most godforsaken bathroom essential of all; the bath mat. Now let’s be honest, hasn’t yours seen better days? Just as we thought.