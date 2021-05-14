Whether you prefer a classic Fortnum & Mason fine crystal coupe or a fizz-filled flute with a coloured stem, these are the champagne vessels to be seen holding while raising a glass.
The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here, as we are finally able to usher people once again into our homes. Drizzly beer gardens, begone!
And people, this is a moment worth toasting to with some chilled bubbles and some appropriately occasion-worthy vessels in which to serve them. Dishwasher-stained glasses – it’s not you, it’s us.
Whether you prefer a classic Fortnum & Mason fine crystal coupe or a fizz-filled flute with a coloured stem, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up the most stylish, chic and refined champagne flutes and coupes to raise a glass to what will hopefully be the end of a tumultuous period in all of our lives. Here’s to us!
Oliver Bonas Agata gold champagne saucers set of four
With a gold art deco-esque print adorning them, these stylish champagne saucers are a quirky but cool take on the classic coupe.
Shop Oliver Bonas Agata gold champagne saucers set of four, £34
Anthropologie Beata coloured glass champagne flute
Jazz up your champagne flute arsenal with these fun and functional rainbow-stemmed glasses. Perfect for toasting in style!
Shop Anthropologie Beata coloured glass champagne flute, £12
LSA champagne saucer set of twoThis duo of tinted, braided-stemmed champagne saucers are perfect for those looking to mix it up. While we love the blue hue, why not amp up the mixy-matchy vibe by also buying the duo of pink LSA champagne saucers too? The more the merrier, as they say.
Serena Confalonieri Calypso champagne glasses set of two
If you’re going to do it, do it all the way with these outré handblown champagne glasses which are itching for a space in your kitchen cupboard. You know you want to.
Shop Serena Confalonieri Calypso champagne glasses set of two, £235
The Vintage List stars champagne coupes set of six
Feeling starry-eyed after a few too many sips of fizz? No, it’s not you – it’s the glasses! These fine crystal coupes are smattered with tiny silver stars and are perfect for sipping in style.
Shop The Vintage List stars champagne coupes set of six, £85
Ferm Living ripple champagne glass set of two
With a classic ridge, these champagne coupes ought to be your go-to for stocking up on timeless glasses from which to sip.
Eliska crystal champagne flutes set of two
Classic, chic champagne coupes that will stand the test of time and look great in that 17 May selfie in the comfort of your own home. What a moment!
Shop Eliska crystal champagne flutes set of two, £148
Images: courtesy of brands.