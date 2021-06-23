From your blingy earrings to your stash of necklaces, give your jewellery a home with one of these chic storage ideas.
Once you’ve bagged yourself all the bling a girl could want (see fashion editor-approved hoop earrings and necklaces at surprisingly purse-friendly prices), you may very well be left wondering just how – or, in fact, where – to store them at home.
Because without a home for your jewellery, it goes missing like no other (just us?) and ends up draped on a nondescript table. It needs something solid, a tangible place for it to live and, indeed, for you to be able to locate it in a second.
Luckily for we jewellery lovers, there’s a plethora of stylish storage options for our bling to call home. From portable and picture-perfect jewellery boxes to cool and convenient wall hangings for those lacking storage, there really is something for everyone. Here are a few of our favourites.
Urban Outfitters jewellery stand
If you’ve got space in your home for a jewellery stand, then this minimalistic offering is the perfect option. Simply pile high with all your favourite bling and just watch it become an ornament in its own right.
Estella Bartlett leopard mini jewellery box
Feeling feisty? This leopard-toned jewellery box will store jewellery at home and on your travels. Simply zip and go.
Oliver Bonas lemon tree gold jewellery stand
This ornamental gold jewellery stand is a gem in its own right, with a handy trinket dish at the bottom for all of the bits and bobs that make up your bling.
Nkuku Bequai wall hung jewellery box
If you’ve got less surface space than you’d like then opt for a wall hanging. This pared-back option is perfect.
Sophie Bille Brahe small velvet jewellery box
For jewellery-lovers on the go, look to this scarlet velvet pouch, which is perfect for storing beloved earrings, necklaces, et al as you travel.
Shop Sophie Bille Brahe small velvet jewellery box at MatchesFashion, £75
AraucariaUK hand-painted wooden jewellery box
For the jewellery-loving maximalists, this hand-painted box is the perfect place for your more-is-more bling to call home.
Shop AraucariaUK hand-painted wooden jewellery box at Etsy, £35
Stackers rose T-bar jewellery stand
Rose quartz is said to be the stone of love, so show your jewellery just that with a pretty home like this T-bar stand.
Shop Stackers rose T-bar jewellery stand at John Lewis & Partners, £30
Sass & Belle abstract jewellery hanging wall mirror
No room for a mirror and a jewellery stand on the same wall? No worries! Opt for this purse-friendly mirror with space to hang jewellery.
Shop Sass & Belle abstract jewellery hanging wall mirror, £18
Maasai jewellery storage box
Handmade in Kenya, this beaded box is the perfect and prettiest accompaniment to your bedside table.
Anthropologie Jessie trinket dish
If you like your jewellery laid out, where you can see it, then you’ll love a trinket dish. This ceramic iteration has rattan handles and would make a lovely home for all manner of bling.
The Forest & Co. personalised oak and brass jewellery stand
If you like your jewellery personalised, then don’t compromise on anything less for the place it calls home. These customisable jewellery stands are a bespoke-lover’s dream.
Shop The Forest & Co. personalised oak and brass jewellery stand at Not On The High Street, £20
