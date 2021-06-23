Once you’ve bagged yourself all the bling a girl could want (see fashion editor-approved hoop earrings and necklaces at surprisingly purse-friendly prices), you may very well be left wondering just how – or, in fact, where – to store them at home.

Because without a home for your jewellery, it goes missing like no other (just us?) and ends up draped on a nondescript table. It needs something solid, a tangible place for it to live and, indeed, for you to be able to locate it in a second.