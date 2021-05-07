As far as the priority list for purchasing kitchenware goes, it may well be that a jug – albeit a stylish one at that – doesn’t make the cut of the top ten.

However, it may pay to consider just what you pour your water/cocktail/beverage of choice from. As the saying goes, the devil really is in the details, so why not get a conversation-starting jug that gets your guest’s tongues wagging? Or perhaps just a jug that sparks joy for you and you alone? There’s an argument to be made here for upgrading whatever you’re currently using to pour your drinks from and, if it’s the tap, well, my job here is done.