7 fun and functional jugs for at-home entertaining

From glass to ceramics, this septet is proof that you needn’t have to settle for a below-average jug.

As far as the priority list for purchasing kitchenware goes, it may well be that a jug – albeit a stylish one at that – doesn’t make the cut of the top ten.

However, it may pay to consider just what you pour your water/cocktail/beverage of choice from. As the saying goes, the devil really is in the details, so why not get a conversation-starting jug that gets your guest’s tongues wagging? Or perhaps just a jug that sparks joy for you and you alone? There’s an argument to be made here for upgrading whatever you’re currently using to pour your drinks from and, if it’s the tap, well, my job here is done.  

Interiors brand Second Abode has one of the finest selections of one-off and vintage homewares pieces, including a line-up of 70s-esque glass pitchers, while kooky ceramics company Quail designs exotic animal-shaped jugs for those you opt for a slightly more eclectic interior. Use them to store your flowers, or for their original function of pouring you a drink. 

Whatever your aesthetic preference, these are the seven stylish jugs we’re loving right now.  

    This leopard-shaped jug is giving us all kinds of fierce. Whether you use it as a quirky vase or to pour lemonade, this is kitsch done right. 

    This clashing amber and blue glass jug by Scandinavian interiors brand Hay is as funky as it is functional.

    With a pretty tropical pink print, this jug is equally as perfect for holding water as it is for holding flowers. It comes with a lovely gold rim, too. 

