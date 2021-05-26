The most stylish laundry baskets that money can buy

Posted by for Home

From arty crafty baskets to sleek and slick metal vessels, these are officially the chicest laundry baskets money can buy.

While it could be seen as one of the most banal corners of your bedroom, or living space in general, a laundry basket plays home to your arsenal of clothes as they hop from wardrobe to washing machine and back again. So, really, isn’t it time to upgrade to a vessel as stylish as your clothes?

After all, we may not care for the act of laundry itself – who can really be bothered with the act of loading and unloading the washing machine? - but let’s show some respect to our clothes by allowing them to spend the interim period between washing in a home they (and you) are proud of.

From arty crafty baskets to sleek and slick metal laundry bins, we’ve scoured the internet for the best – and most stylish – baskets that money can buy.  

  • Matalan rope laundry basket

    Matalan rope laundry basket
    Matalan rope laundry basket

    Equally, if you veer more towards minimalism in your home, this creamy-toned knotted rope basket will be a lovely way of housing your dirty washing. 

    Shop Matalan rope laundry basket, £30

    BUY NOW

  • The Cornrow Farafina wave basket

    The Cornrow Farafina wave basket
    The Cornrow Farafina wave basket

    Whether you use it for your washing, or as a pretty house for a new house plant, this woven basket, which is handmade by artisans in Ghana, is a seriously chic offering. 

    Shop The Cornrow Farafina wave basket , £78

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article