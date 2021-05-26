From arty crafty baskets to sleek and slick metal vessels, these are officially the chicest laundry baskets money can buy.
While it could be seen as one of the most banal corners of your bedroom, or living space in general, a laundry basket plays home to your arsenal of clothes as they hop from wardrobe to washing machine and back again. So, really, isn’t it time to upgrade to a vessel as stylish as your clothes?
After all, we may not care for the act of laundry itself – who can really be bothered with the act of loading and unloading the washing machine? - but let’s show some respect to our clothes by allowing them to spend the interim period between washing in a home they (and you) are proud of.
Made.com Moss laundry bin
This chic and neutral-toned laundry basket is the stuff of dreams. We love its dark metal casing and soft linen interior; this is a laundry bin for life!
Homary gold metal laundry basket
While far from cheap, this gold metal laundry basket will be a handy addition to any home thanks to its sextet of wheels, making for easy movement throughout your house.
Afrikrea Comoe Art laundry basket
Handwoven in Senegal with grass and recycled plastic, this basket can double as a home for your dirty laundry or a general storage bin for your home – whatever you fancy!
Habitat Idaho Bamboo weave laundry bin
Perfect for spicing up a neutral living space, this square-shaped bamboo monochrome laundry bin is seriously stylish.
Baba Tree Apika basket
For all the maximalists out there, this one’s for you. Available in a line-up of fun prints, this basket is a statement in and of itself and we love it.
Shop Baba Tree Apika basket at Couverture & The Garbstore, £45
Matalan rope laundry basket
Equally, if you veer more towards minimalism in your home, this creamy-toned knotted rope basket will be a lovely way of housing your dirty washing.
The Cornrow Farafina wave basket
Whether you use it for your washing, or as a pretty house for a new house plant, this woven basket, which is handmade by artisans in Ghana, is a seriously chic offering.
Images: courtesy of brands.