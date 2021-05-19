Whether yours is a neutral space or a riot of colour and texture, make your house a home with these stylish photo frames.
Whether presented as a gift to a loved one or a present to yourself, nothing quite beats the thrill of a pretty photo frame, one which, in some cases, may even be prettier than the photograph it houses.
After all, what use is a delightfully curated living space, or home for that matter, without the same careful consideration being paid to the minutiae? As they say, the devil’s in the detail.
So, if you’re in the market for a stylish and picture-perfect photo frame to host some of your treasured snaps from over the years, then keep on reading as we’ve rounded up the seven best - and most stylish - photo frames to add to your basket now.
Vera Wang @ Wedgwood Treasures with Love seashell picture frame
Not only is she a revered fashion designer, Vera Wang also has a monstrously successful interiors range with Wedgwood. This shell-adorned photo frame is proof.
Shop Vera Wang @ Wedgwood Treasures with Love seashell picture frame, £60
Doing Goods Rosie Roset photo frame
This ornate looking gold frame by kooky homewares brand Doing Goods would make a stylish and wonderful addition to any home.
Anthropologie Bistro frame
With pretty monochrome tiling, this mosaic photo frame pays homage to the sidewalks of Paris with its classic print and colouring.
Paper High Hara Mango wood photo frame
This hand-carved wooden photo frame will make a classic and timeless addition to any home, especially with its forest green colouring and vintage feel.
Joy leopard print photo frame
For anybody in the market for a feisty photo frame, try this beaded leopard print option which is as fun as it is functional.
Afrikrea Oyono photo frame
Can’t decide on more than one photograph? No worries! This cool and clever frame enables you to slot in your favourite photos to create a collage-type effect.
Abigail Ahern Marcos beaded photo frame
Quite possibly the coolest of the bunch, this monochrome beaded frame courtesy of Abigail Ahern would make a stylish home for any picture.
Images: courtesy of brands.