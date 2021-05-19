Whether presented as a gift to a loved one or a present to yourself, nothing quite beats the thrill of a pretty photo frame, one which, in some cases, may even be prettier than the photograph it houses.

After all, what use is a delightfully curated living space, or home for that matter, without the same careful consideration being paid to the minutiae? As they say, the devil’s in the detail.

So, if you’re in the market for a stylish and picture-perfect photo frame to host some of your treasured snaps from over the years, then keep on reading as we’ve rounded up the seven best - and most stylish - photo frames to add to your basket now.