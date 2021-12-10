11 unique subscription boxes for everyone on your Christmas list

Shopping for Christmas presents for your friends and family isn’t always easy. For every person for who you’ve got a gift in mind, chances are there’s a whole host of others for who you’ve got no clue where to start. And while taking a trip to your local high street to browse the stores and look at the lights can be fun to begin with, no one wants to spend hours hunting for a present.

Enter: the humble subscription box. Not only is a subscription the gift that keeps on giving beyond December, but with so many subscription boxes on the market these days, you’re sure to find one that’ll suit everyone on your Christmas list. Plus, because each box in a subscription comes with a different theme or item, you’re giving the recipient the chance to expand their interests and learn more as the year goes on.