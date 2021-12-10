11 unique subscription boxes for everyone on your Christmas list

Looking for the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas? A subscription box could be just what you’re looking for.
Shopping for Christmas presents for your friends and family isn’t always easy. For every person for who you’ve got a gift in mind, chances are there’s a whole host of others for who you’ve got no clue where to start. And while taking a trip to your local high street to browse the stores and look at the lights can be fun to begin with, no one wants to spend hours hunting for a present.
Enter: the humble subscription box. Not only is a subscription the gift that keeps on giving beyond December, but with so many subscription boxes on the market these days, you’re sure to find one that’ll suit everyone on your Christmas list. Plus, because each box in a subscription comes with a different theme or item, you’re giving the recipient the chance to expand their interests and learn more as the year goes on.
You may also like
23 wonderful Christmas crafts for adults to try this festive season
The only problem? With so many subscription boxes popping up these days, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to picking the perfect one. So, to make your job a little easier, we’ve put together this guide to the best subscription boxes for every kind of person in your life, from the stationery fanatic to the wine connoisseur. All you have to do is click buy now.
For the flower lover: Arena Flowers
There’s something extra special about receiving a surprise bunch of flowers through the post, and a subscription from Arena Flowers gives your loved one access to this joy on a regular basis.
But that’s not the only thing that makes a subscription to Arena Flowers so special – not only are they carbon neutral, but they only use products which are seasonably available and try to source locally in order to make their business more sustainable.
For the wine connoisseur: Little Wine Club
Little Wine Club is a boutique wine subscription that specialises in mindfully farmed natural wines and creates a personalised connection between you and the incredible winemakers making waves in this industry from all over the world.
This is a great service for those interested in learning more about natural wine, as each delivery introduces you to new bottles and winemakers with information about them. You can filter deliveries to include only vegan, organic or low sulphite wines and, of course, all packaging is eco-friendly.
For the artist: Artful
If you have a friend or family member who loves to create, then an Artful subscription could be right up their street. Each of the quarterly subscription boxes comes with a selection of premium tools tailored to a specific style or medium of artistry, so they can try their hand at something new every three months.
Each edition of Artful is also co-created with an established artist who lends their expertise via exclusive tutorials and content included within the Artful magazine, which comes with each box. They’ll also be able to watch exclusive tutorials online, too.
Shop Artful subscription from £49.95 a box or £139.95 for a year
For the sweet-toothed friend: Biscuiteers
Biscuiteers is known for crafting some of the prettiest biscuits in the business, making them not only a delicious but aesthetically appealing present to drop through a loved one’s door.
Their biscuits come in practically every theme you could imagine, from Beatrix Potter to 70s flower power, and each one is hand-decorated. The team will pick their favourite seasonal designs and send it off to the recipient within the first week of the month.
For the wannabe mixologist: Kocktail
Perfect for the cocktail lover in your life, Kocktail’s monthly boxes contain four pre-mixed cocktails as well as garnishes and “story behind the serve” cards for each drink, so the recipient can put together their very own cocktail night every month.
You can also choose from a light, dark or mixed flavours option, so you can tailor the subscription to suit the recipient’s preference.
For the plant obsessive: Canopy Plants
A plant subscription is a great gift idea for the plant lovers in your life, and this monthly subscription from Canopy Plants is one of the best on the market. For just £20.99 a month (or £35.99 with a pot), your loved one will receive a beautiful new plant every month, accompanied by a tailored care card which will help them keep their new friend alive.
You don’t need to worry about the environmental impact of your purchase, either – each of the plants is sent in totally sustainable packaging and delivered by Canopy Plants’ carbon neutral delivery partners.
For the lover of beautiful things: Moi Meme
Put simply, this is a collection of beautiful things. Expertly picked, every morsel of wonderfulness included in a Moi Meme box is designed to make you happy – think a celestially illustrated notebook or seashell patterned make-up bag next to exclusive beauty products and gorgeously wrapped chocolate.
Each monthly box has a different theme: past themes from Moi Meme’s ‘monthly’ box (the less expensive of the two) include ‘bloom’, ‘sparkle’ and ‘big blue’.
For the stationery fanatic: Papergang
Created by Ohh Deer, Papergang is like a monthly stationery club for those who love nothing more than getting some papery goodness delivered straight to their door.
Each box is designed with a different artist or illustrator, meaning no two are the same, and although the contents vary it usually contains the likes of greetings cards, notebooks, desk accessories and art prints. What’s more, for every four boxes sold Papergang plants a tree, so you can do good with your gifting.
Shop Papergang subscription from £55 for three boxes or £144 for a year
For the chef: The Spicery
As the original recipe kit subscription box (the company was founded back in 2006), The Spicery certainly knows what it’s doing when it comes to providing great quality spices and recipes for foodies to try their hands at.
Each box comes with a different selection of blended spices and introduces the recipient to a new recipe from around the world. All they have to do is add a few fresh ingredients and get cooking.
Shop The Spicery subscription at Not On The High Street, from £26 for three months
For the bookworm: Heady Mix
Heady Mix is a feminist literary subscription box that works to diversify and decolonise its subscribers’ bookshelves by highlighting the writing of women from racial and ethnic minority groups and giving them the attention they deserve.
The contents of the box varies depending on whether you choose a quarterly or monthly subscription, but those who opt for the latter option receive one novel every month. Each box also contains an introduction letter by Heady Mix’s founder and chief curator Justina, which provides readers with some context about the books they’re about to read.
For the cheese lover: The Cheese Geek
For those who truly love cheese, there can be nothing better than the prospect of four (sometimes five) exciting cheeses being delivered to your door every, single month. Enter: The Cheese Geek – a subscription box for cheese aficionados.
The Cheese Geek mixes die-hard favourites next to lesser-known cheeses, so you can try something entirely new and keep learning as you do. Each box has enough cheese in it to satisfy four to eight cheese lovers and free, chilled (very important) delivery is standard.
Images: courtesy of brands
Lauren Geall
As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.