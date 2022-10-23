As the days get colder and the nights get longer, staying home and snuggling up on the sofa is becoming more and more appealing. And everyone knows that no cosy, autumnal evening is complete without lighting a candle.

But not all candles are made equally. Many contain paraffin wax, a hydrocarbon mixture that can be harmful to the environment. On the flip side, soy and non-toxic candle blends tend to be cleaner, safer for your home and the planet and have longer burn times. What’s not to love about that?