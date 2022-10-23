All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Candles shouldn’t cost the earth. Here, we round up some of the best candles that tick the box for both cosiness and conscience.
As the days get colder and the nights get longer, staying home and snuggling up on the sofa is becoming more and more appealing. And everyone knows that no cosy, autumnal evening is complete without lighting a candle.
But not all candles are made equally. Many contain paraffin wax, a hydrocarbon mixture that can be harmful to the environment. On the flip side, soy and non-toxic candle blends tend to be cleaner, safer for your home and the planet and have longer burn times. What’s not to love about that?
So, to help you in your search for the perfect autumnal candle, we’ve handpicked seven sustainable candles from brands that place emphasis on ethical production practices. Get ready to enjoy some cosy bliss.
Lit Candles Salt Cleanse Candle
Feeling stressed? Lit’s Salt Cleanse candle combines eucalyptus essential oil for cleansing, sage for uplifting, rosemary for relieving stress, lemongrass to promote wellbeing, lavender for helping restlessness, and himalayan pink salt for purifying the air. If all that doesn’t make you feel relaxed, we don’t know what will.
Handcrafted in small batches in Manchester using sustainable ingredients, Lit candles tick all the eco-boxes: zero waste, zero plastic, vegan and free from toxins. And to top that all off, £1 from every candle sold is donated to WWF.
Lush Snow Fairy Four-Wick Candle
If you love Lush’s Snow Fairy range just as much as we do, it’s time to add this limited-edition four-wick candle to your basket.
As you’d expect from Lush, the candle is made from a range of sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients including high quality, ethically-sourced essential oils and a natural wax base of rapeseed wax, coconut oil, coconut wax and castor wax. They’re also 100% vegan.
SUN.DAY of London VIII. Nocturne Candle
If you’re after a completely natural scent that’s still smoky and sexy, VIII. Nocturne will be right up your street. Invoking the quiet stillness of the ancient forests, palo santo and sage are intended to protect, while juniper and birch tar help to ground you in the moment. Other essential oils include rosewood, cedarwood, neroli and orange blossom.
Following the philosophy that home fragrances should never come at a cost to your health, SUN.DAY uses GMO-free coconut and palm-free plant waxes in its handcrafted candles. Every part of the process is carefully sourced, local and natural.
ESPA Restorative Candle
Skip the spa and cosy up with this 100% natural soy wax aromatherapy candle from ESPA.
Designed to fill your home with a relaxing atmosphere that helps you feel reassured and in control, the Restorative candle combines geranium, sweet orange and lavender to rebalance and comfort, while palmarose restores harmony. Light this and settle into the moment.
Mewstone Baked Apple Pie Candle Tin
What is better than the smell of dessert wafting around your home? These candles bring a scent of candied apples, cinnamon and vanilla pastry to any room and smell almost good enough to eat.
Mewstone creates hand-crafted, small batch 100% soy wax candles, with paraben free, vegan friendly fragrances and organic cotton wicks. Founded in South Devon, Mewstone’s candles will burn for approximately 50 hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy their soothing scents.
House Of Lilah Slow Motion Soy Candle
In need of a mindful moment? This candle by House of Lilah has been designed to help you sink into the now. Combining smoky notes of leather, dark wood, patchouli, cedar, amber, moss and musk with lighter hints of citrus, bergamot and lemon, this candle will quickly become your new bedtime staple.
Made from a natural blend of waxes that respect the environment, these candles are displayed in a hand-painted concrete jar which can be re-used once you’ve burnt all the wax away.
Scooms Lavender + Bay Candle
The antidote to the sickly sweetness of pumpkin spice, the scent of Scoom’s lavender + bay candle is refreshing and relaxing. If you fancy staying tucked up at home, this is the perfect way to add an extra touch of relaxation to your evening.
Handpoured in the UK, using only 3 natural ingredients, these candles are non-toxic, 100% recycled glass, and vegan friendly.
