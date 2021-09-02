All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The best way to nail your tablescape? By investing in a cult and achingly covetable tablecloth. These are a few of our favourites.
When it comes to crafting a tablescape – one which causes your guests to stop, stare and do a double take – there’s one key component to making it pop: a stellar tablecloth.
But far from being the sort of thing you can mindlessly add to basket, the key to nailing a great tablescape with a great tablecloth is turning to one of the new-gen interiors brands that are crafting some of the best tablecloths in the game.
There’s Australian brand Society of Wanderers, which has been purveying chic interiors pieces since its inception in 2015, and whose clashing tablecloths are among the most fun in the game, and there’s Antwerp-based fashion brand Bernadette’s highly sought-after interiors range, which struggles to stay in stock for good reason.
The key to incorporating a fabulous tablecloth into a space is to throw the rule book out of the window: throw caution to the wind and make sure you clash as many colours in prints together as possible, in the best possible way. These tablecloths will provide the perfect base for you.
Summerill & Bishop rainbow small striped-linen tablecloth
As colourful as they come, this fun and artistic tablecloth is perfect for adding a splash of colour into a home.
Shop Summerill & Bishop rainbow small striped-linen tablecloth at Matches Fashion, £275
Summerill and Bishop striped linen tablecloth
The same colours as a stick of rock, this sweet linen tablecloth will make the perfect base to any and all of your tablescapes.
Shop Summerill and Bishop striped linen tablecloth at Selfridges, £275
Society of Wanderers sherbet check tablecloth
Society of Wanderers knows its way around a linen tablecloth like no other, and this checkered number is proof.
Shop Society of Wanderers sherbet check tablecloth at Liberty London, £115
Bernadette red blossom linen tablecloth
It might be known for its cult dresses, but Bernadette’s interiors are seriously lust-worthy. Just look at this tablecloth for proof.
Shop Bernadette red blossom linen tablecloth at Matches Fashion, £270
Yolke linen tablecloth
If Yolke’s fashion is anything to go by, there’s no way its interiors won’t also be totally out-of-this world levels of stellar.
Les Ottomans ikat-print cotton tablecloth
In a slightly kitsch print, this cotton tablecloth is like summer personified and will make any tablescape look sensational.
Shop Les Ottomans ikat-print cotton tablecloth at Matches Fashion, £135
Soho Home Rosa linen tablecloth
For a more pared-back approach to tablescaping, look to Soho Home’s caramel-coloured linen tablecloth which just needs some colourful crockery and pretty flowers.
Broste Copenhagen Zappa tablecloth
For a slightly more muted, everyday tablecloth, this beige-coloured number will lend a touch of chic to every home.
Urban Outfitters block print pink tablecloth
More is more, and this retro-print tablecloth is proof that, when it comes to tablescaping, anything goes.
