When it comes to crafting a tablescape – one which causes your guests to stop, stare and do a double take – there’s one key component to making it pop: a stellar tablecloth.

But far from being the sort of thing you can mindlessly add to basket, the key to nailing a great tablescape with a great tablecloth is turning to one of the new-gen interiors brands that are crafting some of the best tablecloths in the game.