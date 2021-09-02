Instagram-approved tablecloths

These Instagram-approved tablecloths are going to seriously up your tablescape game

The best way to nail your tablescape? By investing in a cult and achingly covetable tablecloth. These are a few of our favourites.

When it comes to crafting a tablescape – one which causes your guests to stop, stare and do a double take – there’s one key component to making it pop: a stellar tablecloth.

But far from being the sort of thing you can mindlessly add to basket, the key to nailing a great tablescape with a great tablecloth is turning to one of the new-gen interiors brands that are crafting some of the best tablecloths in the game.  

There’s Australian brand Society of Wanderers, which has been purveying chic interiors pieces since its inception in 2015, and whose clashing tablecloths are among the most fun in the game, and there’s Antwerp-based fashion brand Bernadette’s highly sought-after interiors range, which struggles to stay in stock for good reason.

The key to incorporating a fabulous tablecloth into a space is to throw the rule book out of the window: throw caution to the wind and make sure you clash as many colours in prints together as possible, in the best possible way. These tablecloths will provide the perfect base for you.      

