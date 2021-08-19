When it comes to colours in homeware, there are few that reign as supreme as blue. Whether it’s mellow sky blues or punchy cobalt blues, it’s a wonderfully versatile hue that offers both statement-making splashes and chilled out cool vibes.

But there’s one colour that’s rearing its head, and it straddles the fence between green and the entire spectrum of blues. Indeed, teal blue is making a splash in the world of interiors and it’s being crafted in all manner of wares, from cushions to crockery.