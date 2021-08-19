All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From candles to cushions, there’s a little teal blue something for every interiors lover.
When it comes to colours in homeware, there are few that reign as supreme as blue. Whether it’s mellow sky blues or punchy cobalt blues, it’s a wonderfully versatile hue that offers both statement-making splashes and chilled out cool vibes.
But there’s one colour that’s rearing its head, and it straddles the fence between green and the entire spectrum of blues. Indeed, teal blue is making a splash in the world of interiors and it’s being crafted in all manner of wares, from cushions to crockery.
Whether you’d prefer varying shades of teal blue for your bedroom, your bathroom or your kitchen, there’s a little teal blue something for everybody. Here are a few of our favourites.
John Lewis & Partners velvet pouffe
For those evenings where all you want to do is just put your feet up, this velvet pouffe is just perfectly comfortable and stylish.
Boy Smells Dynasty Pride candle
Queer-owned interiors brand Boy Smells crafts some of the bestselling scents in the sphere. Its Dynasty candle is one of the best though, and it ticks the blue box.
San Miguel Recycled Glass origami vase
Origami vases are a perfect way to embrace sculptural interiors in your home; simply fill with cool flowers and watch it bring a space to life.
Shop San Miguel Recycled Glass origami vase at Liberty London, £80
Paoletti velvet cushion
After a hard day’s work, there’s nothing like chilling out on a sofa with a plethora of velvet cushions. These teal blue numbers ought to make a wondrous addition.
Toast hand quilted velvet throw
Add a sumptuous velvet throw to a sofa or the end of a bed to inject a teal blue hue into a room. Comfortable and cool, what could be better?
Dibor set of four Art Deco tumblers
Forget transparent glasses, it’s all about matching your glassware to your water (kind of). These fun and textured tumblers will make the perfect addition to any home.
Shop Dibor set of four Art Deco tumblers at Not On The High Street, £32.95
Hortology Iris plant pot
Give your plants a stylish home with this quirky pot which itches the teal blue scratch perfectly.
ProCook Vaasa stoneware side plates
White plates are so last year: it’s now all about dark and, of course, teal blue crockery. Both pretty and practical.
ReSpiin jute coaster
Coasters are an absolute necessity when it comes to a home; invest in a set of these jute iterations, which are handmade in Bangladesh and India.
