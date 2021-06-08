Now that restaurants have flung their doors open once more, there already appears to be a winner for summer’s most stylish eatery and it’s located on the rooftop of London’s Selfridges. Storied French fashion house Dior has opened a pop-up shop on the rooftop at Selfridges, which includes a Riviera-inspired restaurant that it’s named Dior at Alto, and it’s almost as good as an IRL trip to the Cote d’Azur.

The rooftop restaurant, which is open until 30 September, pays homage to Christian Dior, the founder of the brand, by way of incorporating some of his favourite drinks and meals on the menu, while the space’s décor is dripping with the brand’s signature Toile de Jouy prints. And it’s these in particular which have got our homeware hearts racing.

Dior's Selfridges rooftop pop-up

With a history dating back to 18th century France, it’s little wonder that Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, embraced Toile de Jouy patterns as part of the brand’s latest Dioriviera capsule collection. The timeless prints were reimagined in a series of homeware staples; cushions, napkins and tablecoths. If you’re feeling as inspired by the summery vibe of the Dior rooftop restaurant, then embrace Toile de Jouy in your home in whichever way you prefer; these are the best pieces to buy now.

