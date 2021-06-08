Dating back to 18th century France, Toile de Jouy homeware is experiencing a renaissance; these are the best pieces to buy now.
Now that restaurants have flung their doors open once more, there already appears to be a winner for summer’s most stylish eatery and it’s located on the rooftop of London’s Selfridges.
Storied French fashion house Dior has opened a pop-up shop on the rooftop at Selfridges, which includes a Riviera-inspired restaurant that it’s named Dior at Alto, and it’s almost as good as an IRL trip to the Cote d’Azur.
The rooftop restaurant, which is open until 30 September, pays homage to Christian Dior, the founder of the brand, by way of incorporating some of his favourite drinks and meals on the menu, while the space’s décor is dripping with the brand’s signature Toile de Jouy prints. And it’s these in particular which have got our homeware hearts racing.
With a history dating back to 18th century France, it’s little wonder that Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, embraced Toile de Jouy patterns as part of the brand’s latest Dioriviera capsule collection. The timeless prints were reimagined in a series of homeware staples; cushions, napkins and tablecoths.
If you’re feeling as inspired by the summery vibe of the Dior rooftop restaurant, then embrace Toile de Jouy in your home in whichever way you prefer; these are the best pieces to buy now.
Graham & Brown Edo wallpaper
Spice up a room in your home with some pretty Toile de Jouy wallpaper. If you’re not in the market for a full room of the print, then just opt for one single wall instead.
Ralph Lauren Home Faded Peony side plate
A delightfully demure way of embracing the trend is by adding a couple of side plates to your crockery arsenal. Mix it up with the green and red-hued plates for a deviation on the standalone blue and white shades.
Vintage Toile de Jouy napkins
As we head into al fresco season, it’s high time we stocked up on napkins for our guests ahead of a whole summer of sticky BBQ-flavoured goodness.
Toile French grey bed linen set
A more muted take on the trend comes by way of this pretty Toile de Jouy grey bedspread, which will instantly stylise your bed.
Shop Toile French grey bed linen set at French Bedroom Company, from £56
Christian Dior large square cushion
Our bank balances might squirm at the cost, but this sumptuously timeless Dior cushion is a forever homeware piece that will never go out of style.
Borgo delle Tovaglie Toile de Jouy placemats
The perfect setting for any plate, these green and white-toned Toile de Jouy placemats will make a delightful addition to any and every table.
Toile de Jouy Number 2 travel mug
If you prefer minimal patterns, then instead look to this pretty Toile de Jouy travel mug which will keep your drinks hot or cold in serious style.
Toile de Jouy bolster cushion
One of the comfiest, and most stylish, forms of bedding comes by way of a bolster cushion, which can prop you up without compromising on aesthetics. This Toile de Jouy offering is a pure delight.
Vintage French Toile de Jouy cushion
This vintage iteration of the classic Dior cushion will scratch that Toile de Jouy itch perfectly.
Toile de Jouy curtains
These 100% cotton curtains are available in pink, blue, grey and green and, frankly, they’re all as stylish and chic as each other.
Toile de Jouy apron
An apron is the perfect remedy to any messy cook’s kitchen, and this pretty printed offering is a wonderfully stylish way of keeping your clothes stain-free.
Images: courtesy of brands.