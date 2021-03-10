Amara decorative balls

9 chic tortoiseshell vases, glassware and home accessories to shop now

Elevate your home with these tortoisehell home accessories from Anthropologie, Trouva and more.

Does anyone else find themselves diving into a Pinterest hole on a daily basis, aimlessly scrolling (and saving) everything from recipe ideas and outfit inspiration to all things homeware? And it’s the latter we can’t help but focus on here. 

It’s safe to say a lot of us are looking for a quick and effective way to update our spaces – and faux tortoiseshell print home accessories are what we’re loving right now.

A less obvious animal print than classic leopard and zebra, this flecked brown and yellow pattern has been spotted on everything from bowls and vases to carafes and cutlery.

Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best tortoiseshell print homeware that’ll update your home in the coolest way possible. 

