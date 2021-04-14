All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to give your home some flair with vintage home accessories? Try these one-of-a-kind buys out for size.
For any home decor lovers, the desired look is often a curated mix of old and new. Because, instead of buying every piece of homeware or furniture from the same few high street stores, it pays to look a little further afield and bring some individuality and history to the room you’re decorating.
Vintage and retro home accessories are spiking in popularity right now, especially after the wave of new pre-loved Instagram sellers that set up shop online during the pandemic.
Consulting a range of online retailers, Instagram and physical vintage stores, we’ve pulled together an eclectic mix of the coolest pre-loved pieces to buy for your home.
Curatedware vintage textured glasses
Give your breakfast table some pizzazz by using these pretty glasses for your Sunday morning orange juice. Made by Ravenhead in the 1970s, these tumblers are stackable and come with their original box.
Zebra homeware vintage solid brass candlestick holders
These vintage solid brass candlestick holders are from the 1920s and are sure to add an elegant touch to your tablescape.
Shop Zebra Homeware vintage solid brass candlestick holders at Etsy, £75
Manon and Rose retro vase
If you’re looking to add a fabulous piece to your decor, this glass vase sourced in France will do the job. Featuring a brightly coloured transfer pattern and gold detailing, it will look perfect on a mantelpiece or shelf.
Lovely’s Vintage Emporium 1970s pineapple wooden party food platter
There’s nothing like hosting guests in your home and having stunning decor and dinnerware on display – and this unique party food platter features a ceramic pineapple design in the centre and is sure to draw attention.
Shop Lovely’s Vintage Emporium 1970s pineapple wooden party food platter, £28
My Vintage Home vase
Amp up your vase game with this 1970s West German vase, which comes in a colourful stripy glaze with no chips or cracks.
The Antik Store blue and white splatterware toast rack
This is without a doubt the cutest way to display warm toast fresh out of the toaster, and will add a kitschy, vintage flair to your table.
Shop The Antik Store blue and white splatterware toast rack, £18
Francine’s vintage green stemmed liquor glasses
Coloured glassware is a trend that we’re loving right now – and this set of five green-stemmed glasses will be a great addition to your kitchenware collection.
Spanish hand painted plates
Whether displayed on a wall or used to serve delectable tapas dishes, these vintage Spanish handpainted plates are worth adding to your wishlist.
1981 British Telecom vintage red and orange telephone
Talk about old school. If you’re looking to add some nostalgia to your decor, this vintage red and orange telephone will take you back decades in the chicest way.
Shop Lovely Vintage Emporium 1981 British Telecom vintage red and orange telephone, £65
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
