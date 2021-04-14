For any home decor lovers, the desired look is often a curated mix of old and new. Because, instead of buying every piece of homeware or furniture from the same few high street stores, it pays to look a little further afield and bring some individuality and history to the room you’re decorating .

Vintage and retro home accessories are spiking in popularity right now, especially after the wave of new pre-loved Instagram sellers that set up shop online during the pandemic.

Consulting a range of online retailers, Instagram and physical vintage stores, we’ve pulled together an eclectic mix of the coolest pre-loved pieces to buy for your home.