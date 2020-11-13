knitted homeware collage

Best warm and cosy knitted throws, blankets and cushions for winter

Keep snuggly this winter our edit of chunky-knit soft furnishings for this winter.

Snuggling on the sofa with a warm drink in hand and candles lit is what winter is all about. If you’re looking to make this scene even cosier, though, try throwing a few soft, snuggly knitted throws and cushions into the mix. We don’t think you’ll regret it.

They look great alone or layered with something that has an eye-catching chunky design or tactile feel, and some knitted homeware will keep you feeling warm and comforted all through winter. 

After all, if we’re going to be spending more time inside this season than we did last year, now is the time to load up on cosy soft furnishings which make your home an even more enjoyable place to be. 

Here, we’ve picked out the best knitted homeware accessories, from pillows to door wreaths, to help get your place feeling snug for winter.

