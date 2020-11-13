Keep snuggly this winter our edit of chunky-knit soft furnishings for this winter.
Snuggling on the sofa with a warm drink in hand and candles lit is what winter is all about. If you’re looking to make this scene even cosier, though, try throwing a few soft, snuggly knitted throws and cushions into the mix. We don’t think you’ll regret it.
They look great alone or layered with something that has an eye-catching chunky design or tactile feel, and some knitted homeware will keep you feeling warm and comforted all through winter.
After all, if we’re going to be spending more time inside this season than we did last year, now is the time to load up on cosy soft furnishings which make your home an even more enjoyable place to be.
Here, we’ve picked out the best knitted homeware accessories, from pillows to door wreaths, to help get your place feeling snug for winter.
So'Home Para wall tapestry
Adorn your walls with this decorative wall hanging, which combines artisanal style motifs and harmonious hues to bring warmth and colour to your decor.
Mallet & Plane Vince knitted cushion
Bring style and comfort to your home with this knitted cushion. Made from luxurious cotton, this design is perfect for adding some extra warmth and comfort to your favourite chair or sofa.
Dusk St Ives sofa throw
Cosy up on the sofa with this chunky knit blanket, which will add a sophisticated feel to your lounge.
Chi Chi Moi personalised colour block cosy and mug
Keep your cup of tea or coffee warm with this hand-knitted colour block mug cosy, complete with a white china mug.
Loaf hottie
Cosy up with this knitted hot water bottle – you won’t regret it.
Nkuku moss stitch cotton throw
The thick knit of these cuddly blankets makes them especially tactile.
Layer on a squishy sofa, taking advantage of how the colours complement one another.
Nordic Nest knot pillow
This cushion is made from long knitted strings to create a compact yet soft cushion.
It was originally inspired by the shape of a teddy bear with long dangling legs.
Dunelm wool couture pastel dreams blanket knit kit
Add some colour to your home this winter with this pastel dreams blanket knitting kit.
Vigour and Skills eggs warmers
Your eggs will be kept warm and cosy for breakfast and tea time.
Wool and the Gang Lil' take me home blanket kit
Knit your own big-weave, tasselled blanket – perfect for keeping toasty at night, whether you place it on the sofa or at the bottom of your bed.
Pachamama Yucatan tea cosy
Who wouldn’t want an adorable knitted tea cosy like this one?
