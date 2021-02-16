All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Get in on the wavy home accessories trend with these nine squiggle shapes and curvy home decor buys from Anthropologie, Jonathan Adler and more.
If you want to give your home a glow-up this year, home accessories are an easy place to start. While gelato-toned vases and candles have been a tasty treat in the lead-up to summer and cone lamps have been a staple way to add a minimalist Scandi touch to any room, curved homeware is always a good way to inject some texture and dimension to your space.
According to interior design service Topology, curves are key when it comes to homeware – softening edges of ceramics, lighting and furniture is all part of the new clean aesthetic.
It’s not just wavy lamps and candlesticks that are bringing cool curves to homeware, though. Candles, vases, pitchers, mugs and even spoons are all being made into more fluid, swirly shapes.
And if you’re looking to get in on the trend, we’ve selected nine of the best wavy home accessories to add a fun feature to any room in the house.
Klevering large squiggle table
The squiggle table from Klevering will be the centre of attention in any room it’s placed in, thanks to the unique design which includes a wavy-edged tabletop and squiggle-shaped legs.
Anthropologie Lara decorative bowl
House your fruits in this chic decorative bowl, which is perfect for decorative displays on a coffee table, counter, or console.
Studio Cyl wavy & curvy mirror
Curvy mirrors have been all the rage over the past couple of years and this sees no sign of stopping. If you’re looking to get in on the trend, this mini mirror from Studio Cyl is the perfect place to start.
Laetitia Rouget love birds 15cm ceramic mug
This cute kitsch mug was hand-decorated by French designer and artist Laetitia Rouget and combines print and colour with a uniquely curved handle.
Shop Laetitia Rouget love birds 15cm ceramic mug at Net-A-Porter, £65
Martin Zampach 3D print wave vase
Give your home a three-dimensional edge with this vase from Prague-based product designer Martin Žampach, which is made from high-grade PLA bioplastic using cutting-edge FDM 3D printing technology.
Bias Edition large wiggle candlestick
Give your tablescape a dose of colour with this cheery wiggle candlestick, which comes in a bright yellow hue.
Oliver Bonas incense holder
Incense lovers are sure to appreciate this Oliver Bonas incense holder, which comes in a minimal white tone and contrasted with a green scalloped edge.
Shelf Studio wave shelf
Taking inspiration from the ocean (which has been a major source of inspiration for the interiors world this year) this wave shelf will bring a playful and modern feel to your space.
Jonathan Adler ripple rectangle cushion
Cuddle up on the sofa with this Jonathan Adler ripple cushion, which features a wavy border that gives the two-toned design a modern edge.
All images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Harriet Davey
Home and interiors
Lucky enough to have a suntrap? Make it glorious with these garden furniture buys
Home and interiors
11 of the most covetable homeware buys from the Anthropologie sale
Home and interiors
9 chic home bar accessories that will take cocktail hour to the next level
Home and interiors
Lilac interiors dominated Milan Design Week – 11 home buys we love