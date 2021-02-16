If you want to give your home a glow-up this year, home accessories are an easy place to start. While gelato-toned vases and candles have been a tasty treat in the lead-up to summer and cone lamps have been a staple way to add a minimalist Scandi touch to any room , curved homeware is always a good way to inject some texture and dimension to your space.

According to interior design service Topology, curves are key when it comes to homeware – softening edges of ceramics, lighting and furniture is all part of the new clean aesthetic.

It’s not just wavy lamps and candlesticks that are bringing cool curves to homeware, though. Candles, vases, pitchers, mugs and even spoons are all being made into more fluid, swirly shapes.

And if you’re looking to get in on the trend, we’ve selected nine of the best wavy home accessories to add a fun feature to any room in the house.