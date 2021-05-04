11 best woven lampshades to brighten up your home

From macramé to jute, cotton to raffia, light up your home with a woven lampshade.

One thing about homes is that you very rarely look up, especially if said space is brimming with trinkets and the like, but in actual fact there’s a whole lot of goodness going on just above our heads.

Okay, minus the cobwebs in the corner and the mould creeping out of ominous cracks scattered across its expanse, there’s one primetime spot on the ceiling where you can add a serious pizzazz to your space - and that’s the lampshade you choose.  

Perhaps you’ve never considered the possibility of swapping out your mottled beige nylon iteration for something spicier, or maybe you’ve never thought about the fact that a guest might one day actually clock just how ugly yours is (stranger things have happened). Either way, it’s time to light it up properly once and for all with an en vogue woven lampshade.

One such woman leading the lovely lampshade charge is Sarah Harley, who crafts handwoven offerings in soft cotton yarn under her brand Loving String, which she launched in the midst of the pandemic last September. Saccharine sweet hues and sumptuously soft lampshades that you didn’t even know you needed, but now you do.

If cotton’s not quite your vibe, there’s also picture-perfect lampshades woven from macramé, jute, bamboo, velvet – you name it, and it’s out there.

These are the best to buy now to brighten up your home.

  • Loving String Gloria large drum lampshade

    Handwoven in a palette of pretty pastels, Loving String’s Gloria model is one seriously photogenic lampshade, which we would particularly love to see in pride of place on our bedside table.

    Shop Loving String Gloria large drum lampshade, £140

  • Iria small macramé easy fit lampshade

    A purse-friendly, picture-perfect woven lampshade in funky macramé. Get those heads turning by swapping your lacklustre lampshade out for this showstopper.

    Shop Iria small macramé easy fit lampshade, £39

  • Anthropologie Rara jute lampshade

    Handcrafted from jute, wire and cotton, this pretty pendant is a perfect fresh alternative on the woven trend for those who may be colour averse.

    Shop Anthropologie Rara jute lampshade, £198

  • Naya pendant lampshade in macramé

    Another woven macramé offering comes by way of Maisons du Monde. With its pretty ethereal tassels, we’re sure your home will have seen nothing quite like it once the light is turned on. 

    Shop Naya pendant lampshade in macramé, £132

  • So'Home black seagrass woven lampshade

    Crafted from natural woven seagrass, this subtle and neutral lampshade channels the trend without being too garish or glib. 

    Shop So’Home black seagrass woven lampshade, £49

  • ByMarie light grey woven lampshade

    And for those who need to spruce up their current lampshade but aren’t particularly invested in splashing out, look to this woven iteration from ByMarie, which will craft yours for you in whichever colour you prefer. Et voila!

    Shop ByMarie light grey woven lampshade, £28

