Okay, minus the cobwebs in the corner and the mould creeping out of ominous cracks scattered across its expanse, there’s one primetime spot on the ceiling where you can add a serious pizzazz to your space - and that’s the lampshade you choose.

One thing about homes is that you very rarely look up, especially if said space is brimming with trinkets and the like, but in actual fact there’s a whole lot of goodness going on just above our heads.

Perhaps you’ve never considered the possibility of swapping out your mottled beige nylon iteration for something spicier, or maybe you’ve never thought about the fact that a guest might one day actually clock just how ugly yours is (stranger things have happened). Either way, it’s time to light it up properly once and for all with an en vogue woven lampshade.

One such woman leading the lovely lampshade charge is Sarah Harley, who crafts handwoven offerings in soft cotton yarn under her brand Loving String, which she launched in the midst of the pandemic last September. Saccharine sweet hues and sumptuously soft lampshades that you didn’t even know you needed, but now you do.

If cotton’s not quite your vibe, there’s also picture-perfect lampshades woven from macramé, jute, bamboo, velvet – you name it, and it’s out there.

These are the best to buy now to brighten up your home.