After spending 18 months cooped up in our homes, being able to be out and about in the world immersing ourselves in nature is truly the breath of fresh air we all need.

It’s something that many, even the biggest city dwellers (like myself), are beginning to crave more and more, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, as we seek experiences that bring us closer to nature in order to soak up the mental health and wellbeing benefits that come from it.

This has even immersed itself into one of the biggest homeware trends of 2022: biophilic design.