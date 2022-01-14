This has left many of us with a desire to make our homes feel more spacious and even reconnect with nature – and a new decor trend is embracing just that.

The pandemic has seen us spend more time at home than ever before, thanks to numerous lockdowns , various Covid-19 variants, and millions of us working from home .

Biophilic design decor is a way to incorporate nature more closely into the home, from floral ceilings and free-flowing plants to vertical and staircase gardens, bringing the outside inside.

The trend has been dubbed as one to watch by Pinterest, with terms like biophilic design bedrooms having a 100% increase in searches, showing that people want to reconnect with nature at home – even if it’s in the form of a fake fern hanging from your lampshade or sinking into a rich forest green duvet set.

Whether you’re a full-blown plant mum or a faux-friendly plant lover, we’ve shared nine home accessories that are perfect for those on both sides of the spectrum.