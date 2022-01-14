All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The desire to inject nature into our homes is at an all-time high – and whether you’re a faux plant lover or an experienced plant mum, these nine home accessories will give your home the spacious and nature-filled environment you desire.
The pandemic has seen us spend more time at home than ever before, thanks to numerous lockdowns, various Covid-19 variants, and millions of us working from home.
This has left many of us with a desire to make our homes feel more spacious and even reconnect with nature – and a new decor trend is embracing just that.
Biophilic design decor is a way to incorporate nature more closely into the home, from floral ceilings and free-flowing plants to vertical and staircase gardens, bringing the outside inside.
The trend has been dubbed as one to watch by Pinterest, with terms like biophilic design bedrooms having a 100% increase in searches, showing that people want to reconnect with nature at home – even if it’s in the form of a fake fern hanging from your lampshade or sinking into a rich forest green duvet set.
Whether you’re a full-blown plant mum or a faux-friendly plant lover, we’ve shared nine home accessories that are perfect for those on both sides of the spectrum.
Ikea Fejka artificial potted plant
If you don’t have time or rarely remember to water plants (like me) this artificial version from Ikea is a great option. The artificial potted plants will look great on top of a bookshelf or mantlepiece and will look great in your space.
Select Living Bowland
This plant wall will totally transform your living space, thanks to the dense, dark green foliage with quirky pops of red.
Oliver Bonas Bali natural rattan drinks trolley
Add a rustic flair to your home with this natural rattan drinks trolley.
Graham Brown Yasuni lush green wallpaper
Wake up to the image of sprawling green leaves across your bedroom or living space with this lush green wallpaper from Graham Brown. This vibrant tropical design takes inspiration from the Yasuni National Park in Ecuador and will add a sophisticated and organic flair to any wall.
Graham & Green olive green ribbed cushion
This sumptuously soft green cushion with a ribbed design will be the perfect finishing touch to your bed or sofa.
Shop Graham & Green olive green ribbed cushion at UFurnish, £28
AM.PM Papung sculpted side table at La Redoute
Feel like you’re out in the woods while in the comfort of your own home with this rustic side table, carved of solid suar wood.
Maison Margaux green banana leaf serving dish
Bring out this banana leaf serving dish at your next dinner party; it’s sure to impress guests, thanks to its fresh, tropic-inspired design.
Day home boucle throw
Add a layer of style to your home with this boucle throw from DAY Home. Made from a wool blend, its boucle surface will add texture to your sofa or bed.
Litfad green glass scalloped shade pendant
This retro-inspired pendant light comes in a scalloped design and green hue that will perfectly light up any ceiling.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
